When Kip Kendrick and his small army of interns first descended on Columbia’s neighborhoods they had a goal of knocking on 30,000 doors.
As of Monday, the team reached 40,000 doors and are pushing for 45,000.
Kendrick is the Democrat running for Boone County presiding commissioner in the Nov. 8 election against Republican Connie Leipard. Incumbent Democrat Dan Atwill decided not to run for reelection after holding the position for over a decade.
Political background
Kendrick is no stranger to politics and campaigning. He served for six years in the Missouri House of Representatives for District 45. Soon after being reelected for his fourth term in 2020, Kendrick stepped down to be chief of staff for Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City.
The statehouse became a more toxic workplace, Kendrick said, which was one of the reasons he stepped down from his position even though he said he loved the legislative branch and the importance of lawmaking.
“I think it’s really become clear over the last year especially that I need to remove myself from that situation, from that environment,” Kendrick said.
Now, Kendrick is focused on how his experience can be applied to local government. After years of serving as the ranking minority member of the budget committee in the state legislature, he said he is looking forward to seeing budgeted projects come to fruition instead of appropriating the funds from the state and not seeing the programs come to life.
If elected, he said he would jump into allocating the $35 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded to the county that must be spent in the next four years.
Kendrick said he would also focus on workforce development and getting pay raises for county employees. With inflation challenges and private sector salary increases, Kendrick said county leaders need to increase wages to retain quality employees and stay competitive in a way that is sustainable for the budget.
“The workforce shortage, the labor shortage is not a one- to two- to even five-year fix, and it’s going to be a generational issue,” Kendrick said.
Door-knocking across the county
On one rainy September day, Kendrick was knocking on doors in apartment complexes leased by the Columbia Housing Authority. At the time, he was door-knocking a minimum of five days a week, but said he has gotten up to seven days a week as the election nears.
Most people don’t answer the door, but he always leaves a flier with his personal phone number at each home. Those who did answer were pleasantly surprised that Kendrick was out in the rain after being initially wary of someone on their front step.
While Kendrick trudged through the mud up to people’s doorsteps, he marked off each address on a soggy piece of paper.
At another Columbia Housing Authority property, he said a woman called him after he left his number at her door. Kendrick was the second person to campaign at her door in 20 years, the woman told him. She later donated a few dollars, he said.
Kendrick said he sometimes feels vulnerable going up to people’s doors, but after every interaction he writes a follow-up note to them about their conversation, with his card and number included.
Sarah Peters, one of Kendrick’s 16 interns, has been working for him since last winter. On every flier she writes, “I’m sorry I missed you,” and leaves it at the door.
History in Columbia
Kendrick first moved to Columbia to attend college, then bought a house in the Benton-Stephens neighborhood and began working with the community.
During the first Saturday of each month, Kendrick said he would host what he called a “coffee shop.” Neighbors could come by to grab coffee and Kendrick said it was an opportunity to chat outside of the regular neighborhood association meetings.
For his second date with his now wife, Sarah Kendrick, he took her to a neighborhood association meeting. He went on to be the vice president of the Benton-Stephens Neighborhood Association.
Sarah Kendrick, who is an ornithologist, said she is excited for her husband to return to local politics. She said he always listens to both sides of every argument and everyone’s interests. Growing up in a rural town before moving to Columbia, she said her husband has a unique perspective and will work hard for every resident of Boone County.
He also helped create the neighborhood leadership program at the city level and served on Columbia’s Environment and Energy Commission before running for office at the state level.