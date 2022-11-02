Both candidates for Boone County presiding commissioner made significant donations to their own campaigns in October.
Republican Connie Leipard raised more than Democratic opponent Kip Kendrick last month, partially because she donated more to her campaign than Kendrick did to his.
Leipard raised $32,017 in October in monetary and in-kind donations, bringing her total receipts for the election to $87,575. The donations included $13,590 in donations from herself.
Kendrick reported receiving $25,389 this period, of which $9,000 came from two donations he made to his own campaign. His total receipts are $101,383 for the election.
With the Nov. 8 midterm election on Tuesday, state and country candidates were required to submit final finance reports to the Missouri Ethics Commision on Monday, disclosing their receipts and expenditures for October.
Both presiding commissioner candidates also stepped up spending this period, with Kendrick’s expenditures at $75,896 of $162,491 total, more than doubling Leipard’s expenditures of $31,682 from $53,884 total.
Recorder of Deeds
The two candidates for Recorder of Deeds were about even in terms of fundraising for this reporting period, with Republican Shamon Jones reporting $2,523 received of $5,811 total and Democrat Bob Nolte reporting $2,495 received of $36,583 total.
Nolte surpassed Jones in expenditures, reporting $7,349 spent in this period, bringing his expenditures for the election to $32,672. Jones reported $2,225 spent this period, with $4,453 spent over the election so far.
Treasurer
Democratic candidate for Treasurer Jenna Redel reported $2,325 raised of $17,920 for the election so far, and reported $2,313 in expenditures of $9,651 total.
Incumbent Republican Dustin Stanton reported more receipts than his opponent, but less money spent. Stanton reported $8,246 raised for a total of $24,175, but only $947 spent in this period, for a total of $6,243 spent.
County Auditor
Both candidates for Boone County Auditor reported relatively small amounts of money spent and received, compared to other county races.
Democrat Kyle Rieman reported $1,425 received this period, of which $500 came from a loan he made to his own campaign. Rieman’s total raised so far is $2,150. Rieman reported $456 spent in October, and $806 spent on the election so far.
Republican Jason Gibson reported $1,150 received this period, with an additional $400 donation from Boone County Republican Women received after the end of the reporting period and reported Wednesday, bringing his total receipts for the election to $6,045. Gibson reported $1,776 spent this period, of $4,674 spent total.
State House District 44
The current representative for State House District 44, Republican Cheri Toalson Reisch, reported raising $680 in the final report before the election. Her campaign has raised $16,371 to date. The campaign spent $20 in October for a meal. It has spent a total of $90,600.
Dave Raithel, the Democratic candidate, reported $4,586 raised in October and a total of $9,205. The campaign spent $3,419 in October and a total of $6,248.
State House District 45
Kathy Steinhoff, a Democrat running unopposed for District 45, reported raising $2,944 in October. She has raised $40,476 to date. She spent $4,855 in October and $19,376 to date.
State House District 46
David Tyson Smith, a current representative running unopposed for District 46, reported $3,035 in receipts in October and a total of $61,429 since the start of the election cycle. His campaign spent $3,518 in October and $10,857 in total.
State House District 47
Adrian Plank, the Democrat running for District 47, reported raising $16,583 in October and $77,931 in total. In the same timespan, his campaign spent $8,577 bringing his total expenditures to $50,654.
John Martin, the Republican candidate, raised $12,778 in October, bringing the total receipts for his campaign to $24,562. In October the campaign spent $4,418, with a total of $17,045 in expenditures.
State House District 50
Douglas Mann, the Democrat running for District 50, reported raising $6,881 in October, bringing the campaign’s total receipts to $90,214. His campaign spent $31,879 in October and $65,035 total.
James Musgraves, the Republican candidate, raised $899 in October. His campaign has raised a total of $5,668. He spent $8,502 in October, bringing the campaign’s total expenditures to $10,352.
State Auditor
Scott Fitzpatrick, the Republican candidate for state auditor and Missouri’s current treasurer reported $102,955 in this period. He has raised a total of $864,565 to date. The campaign spent $3,496 in October, bringing its total expenditures to $677,569.
Alan Green, the Democrat, raised $2,835 in the term of the last report, bringing the total to date to $24,053. In the same time, the campaign spent $15,954, bringing its total to $29,621.
The Libertarian candidate, John Hartwig, reported receiving $3,623, bringing the total receipts to $15,628. The campaign spent $908 this period, and $9,405 in total.