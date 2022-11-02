Clarification

An earlier version of this story should have stated that Connie Leipard donated $13,590 to her own campaign in October. Both the headline and story have been updated.

Both candidates for Boone County presiding commissioner made significant donations to their own campaigns in October. 

Republican Connie Leipard raised more than Democratic opponent Kip Kendrick last month, partially because she donated more to her campaign than Kendrick did to his. 

