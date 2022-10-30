Voters on Nov. 8 will be asked to select a new presiding county commissioner, a position that is elected countywide. The current officeholder, Dan Atwill, is retiring after serving for 11 years in the post.
The presiding commissioner job is one of the most powerful in local government as the commissioner chairs the three-member Boone County Commission, which is responsible for county operations and spending decisions.
Democrat Kip Kendrick and Republican Connie Leipard are facing off to succeed Atwill. Leipard is a longtime local business owner, while Kendrick is chief of staff for a state senator after serving as a Missouri House member.
Kip Kendrick
Hometown: Columbia
Age: 41
Party: Democrat
Occupation: Chief of Staff for state Sen. Greg Razer.
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Columbia College, graduate degree in education leadership and policy analysis from the University of Missouri.
Background: After representing House District 45 for six years, Kendrick stepped down at the end of 2020 to be chief of staff for state Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City.
While in the House, Kendrick served as the ranking minority member of the Budget Committee and said that he plans to use that experience to address the allocation of the county’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars if elected. He said he would also focus on workforce development, specifically by ensuring local government employees receive adequate pay.
Connie Leipard
Hometown: Columbia
Age: 63
Party: Republican
Occupation: Owner of Quality Drywall Construction.
Background: Leipard has owned Quality Drywall Construction for over 40 years.
She serves on a variety of local and national boards, including the Boone County Children Services Board, the Central Missouri Subcontracting Enterprise Board and the National Association of Women in Construction.
Using what she has learned through her board services and what she knows as a business owner, Leipard said she would focus on public safety, infrastructure and economic development if elected.