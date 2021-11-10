Kip Kendrick, the former 45th District state representative, announced his candidacy for Boone County presiding commissioner on Wednesday.
If needed, there will be a primary election in August 2022, and the general election will be held in November 2022.
Kendrick is currently the chief of staff for state Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City. However, if the campaign is successful, he will need to step down from his current role.
Kendrick said that while he has mixed emotions about possibly stepping down as chief of staff, he is excited for an opportunity to serve Boone County.
Kendrick said it will be important for the future presiding commissioner to listen closely to what the public needs because the local level is where people interact with their government most closely.
"I need to continue getting out there and meeting leaders, organizations, and people across Boone County," Kendrick said.
Kendrick is running as a Democrat. He said his focus is on policy outcomes as opposed to party affiliations.
"Political disagreements are important because that’s how you know you have a functioning democracy," Kendrick said. "If we agree on everything, clearly we are missing something."
The presiding commissioner serves the whole county for four-year terms. The winner of the 2022 election will replace incumbent Dan Atwill, whose current salary is $102,876.80, according to the Human Resources and Risk Management Department.
Columbia resident Nick Knoth, a Democrat, previously announced he is running for the position.