Nick Knoth, Democratic candidate for Boone County Presiding Commissioner, announced he was suspending his campaign in a news release Tuesday morning.
"Although our campaign to move Boone County forward has drawn support and endorsements throughout the county, we simply do not have the resources necessary to compete," Knoth said in the release.
Knoth's withdrawal from the race leaves two candidates on the ballot: Democrat Kip Kendrick and Republican Connie Leipard, a business owner and longtime resident of Boone County. Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill announced in September he would not run for reelection.
After thanking his supporters, Knoth endorsed fellow Democrat Kip Kendrick for the position in a news release. In addition to having a shared vision for the community, Kendrick's campaign possesses the resources Knoth's campaign did not, according to the news release.
As of Jan. 18, Knoth's campaign had received $13,666.75 in contributions since July, with many of them being smaller donations from individuals, according to his January quarterly campaign finance report. By contrast, Kendrick's campaign has secured $52,245 in contributions just since November.
"(Kendrick) will have the resources necessary to ensure this seat is kept in experienced, caring hands," Knoth said.
Kendrick, who is currently working as a chief of staff in the Missouri State Senate, served as a state representative from 2015 to 2020. During his time in the state legislature representing House District 45, he served as ranking minority member on the Budget Committee as well as the vice-chair of the House Ethics Committee, among other positions.
"I very much appreciate his support and endorsement," Kendrick said of Knoth in an emailed statement.
With primary elections now unnecessary, Boone County residents will elect the next presiding commissioner in November. The final day for candidates to file is March 29.