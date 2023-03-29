Nick Knoth learned through his experience of childhood poverty, and getting a second chance in life, that it is good to listen first hand to those who have endured the same sorts of struggles.
Knoth is an unopposed candidate for the First Ward seat on the Columbia City Council. Incumbent Pat Fowler's name will appear on the ballot, but she decided to end her campaign for re-election.
Knoth grew up in O’Fallon, Illinois, in a low-income household. The youngest of three children, he was raised by a single mother who didn't make much money. Knoth said his mother was rarely employed and relied heavily on government services to keep a roof over her family's head and provide them with food.
Even with government assistance, it remained difficult for his mom to get the necessities to survive. Knoth said his family moved over 20 times before he was in high school, as a result of evictions or the search for more affordable places to live.
"I've experienced a lot of the staples of American poverty." Knoth, now 28, said. "I cannot help but view things through the lenses of that childhood me or the lenses of my mother, without much opportunity."
Knoth told the Boone County Muleskinners during a candidate forum that it was hard to "not know how you're going to make it through tomorrow, let alone the cold without heat."
"So anytime we're talking about any issues like mental health, looking at programs, housing, infrastructure, domestic violence, or anything of that nature, I have been fortunate yet unfortunate enough to experience all of those personally." Knoth said in an interview with the Missourian.
Even though his mother was able to access government resources, Knoth said it's ikely there were other families who were unable to do so. Part of his campaign platform is ensuring equitable access to resources for low-income families. He believes Columbia is overlooking a large segment of the community that needs help. He pointed to the fact that there are so many non-profit groups dedicated to providing assistance as evidence that poverty remains pervasive.
"If I was wrong, there also wouldn't be so many people unsheltered, getting their utilities shut off, and much more." Knoth said.
Knoth said local government programs fall short of being impactful because they are reactive rather than proactive.
Focusing on the long term
"We're so busy running around trying to put out fires and handle small flare ups, that we almost never seem to focus on making serious, long-term decisions or investments." Knoth said.
At the Muleskinners forum, Knoth cited the millions of dollars the city acquired through the American Rescue Plan Act as a one-time opportunity to change that. He said the City Council should direct that money toward investments that will have a long-term impact rather than "one-off efforts" such as stimulus checks "that are not going to fundamentally change the environment for those who are struggling in our community."
Knoth said he would direct the ARPA money toward programs that remove barriers to workforce development, ensure adequate access to broadband and to non-profit projects that address the systemic challenges of mental illness and the homeless and unsheltered, the kinds of things that "will far outlast any of us and our time on the council."
Knoth also told the Muleskinners he's seeking to represent the First Ward because he doesn't believe it's been treated fairly over the years.
"There are things that don't occur in the First Ward that would never happen in another ward in our city," he said, "especially when it comes to to the lack of improvements and maintenance of certain infrastructure."
Education changes lives
As a hgh-schooler who grew up in poverty, Knoth initially wanted nothing to do with college because he knew how expensive it could be.
"But also because when you didn't have parents who went to college, it's viewed as a daunting barrier." Knoth said. "Also, college is seen as something that can't happen due to your economic status and the lack of the social network to support you."
Eventually, though, Knoth was able to attend MU, in large part because of a teacher and his wife who covered all his college application fees. And he was able to do so without racking up a bunch of student debt because his lack of family support led to significant help through his Federal Application for Student Aid.
Knoth earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science and history, due to his love for civics studies in high school. Knoth said he is a fan of both subjects because one explains how things are, and the other explains why they got that way.
Knoth, a regional manager for the Better Business Bureau, said that without a higher education he wouldn't be as successful as he is today. He also wouldn't live in Columbia.
"Like a lot of people who come here to go to school, I fell in love with a lot of people and never wanted to leave."
Knoth originally went to college wanting to be a teacher because of his love for education and a recognition of what it did to change his life. He wanted to pass on to his students the kind of help and support that he received.
Later, though, he realized he could have a direct impact on public policies and the ways the government helps people. He has worked as a legislative intern and assistant in the Missouri House of Representative and in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, as well as director of government affairs for the Columbia Chamber of Commerce and chief community engagement officer for the Missouri Department of Economic Development, according to his Linkedin profile.
Joining the club
During the COVID-19 pandemic, and while he was working for the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Knoth said he found himself giving the Boys and Girls Club lots of advice.
Knoth said he likes the Boys and Girls Club because its main purpose is to equip children with the skillsets they need to be able to work as adults. Knoth said that includes teaching the children how to express and process their emotions and to learn job skills such as getting along with others.
"It is really just a safe place for kids to come to, to learn skills, to be with kids their age, and to learn skills they'd need for the rest of their lives." Knoth said.
Eventually, Boys and Girls Club told Knoth he was really helpful and that they could tell he cared deeply about the program. So they asked if he wanted to join their board. Knoth was surprised but agreed and has been on the board since 2020.
"The board for the club is diverse, politically; we have rich people, poor people, we have everything." Knoth said. "When it comes to volunteering you work together because you care about the same thing, which is making your community a better place."
Knoth said the City Council is a very formal example of different people working together.
"The club demonstrates what it needs to take to make a difference." Knoth said. "City Council could take note that you have to outline a program and invest in it."
Knoth said that the Boys and Girls Club addresses issues by starting at the root cause of the problems. Too often, he said, society fails to focus on kids and waits to address problems that emerge when they're full-grown adults.
"If you talk to any teacher, or anybody in workforce development, everything starts with kids." Knoth said. "If you can teach kids the right skills and give them the right tools to succeed, then that's the highest return on investment because you get well functioning adults who are successful members of our society."
Making voices heard
Knoth's work with the club is in line with his goal of giving everybody a voice. The majority of kids served by the Boys and Girls Club are from low-income families and often from single-parent households.
"Those issues are often under-represented, and it is good to have individuals who experienced those issues at the table," Knoth said. "Myself is an example."
Knoth said that as a council member he wants to bring everybody together to address long-standing issues.
"It is part of bringing the community together so all problems can be solved." Knoth said. "All the issues are connected, for example homelessness is related to mental health."
Knoth said whether it be teachers, people who volunteer, or people who have to work long hours, he want to make sure those who are doing a steller job are recognized.
Jonathan Sessions, a former Columbia School Board member, is Knoth's deputy campaign treasurer. He also owns Gravity, an information technology provider and Apple-authorized service provider.
"Nick is a great guy." Sessions said. "He is very bright. He has a background that allows him to work well with others."
Sessions added that Knoth helped him out through his work at the Chamber of Commerce, where Sessions' businesses is a member.
"Empathy allows him to understand where individuals may be coming from, even when they may not agree with his perspective." Sessions sad. "He had a very challenging job. He was very good at it."