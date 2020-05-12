Lawmakers are pushing to overturn Clean Missouri. Did your district support it?

The Missouri House of Representatives has until Friday to vote on Senate Joint Resolution 38, which has laid bare the divide among lawmakers on "respecting the will of the voters."
Sponsored by Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, SJR 38 would change campaign contribution rules, eliminate lobbyist gifts and — in its major goal — almost entirely undo new changes to the state's redistricting process approved by a majority of voters, under the common label of "Clean Missouri," two years ago.
Hover over a district in our interactive modules to see how that district voted on the 2018 amendment, and how each district's lawmaker has voted or intends to vote on the resolution.
Navigate to the "show county view" tab to see how the counties represented in that district voted on the 2018 amendment.
The Missourian compiled 2018 Missouri voter data, interviews with lawmakers, quotes from public debate and lawmaker voting records to visualize how the state voted on Clean Missouri in 2018, compared to where lawmakers stand on the resolution to overturn its most prominent changes.
Senators' votes are already included, as they are public record. House members will be added once they vote if they did not already indicate to the Missourian how they plan to vote on the resolution. Quotes are included when available.
Lawmakers who did not have public statements on the resolution and amendment, and did not respond to the Missourian's request for comment for this story, are labeled as "no comment."
Amendment 1, often referred to as "Clean Missouri," was put before voters in November 2018. It contained a number of measures to reform campaign finance and lobbyists' spending, but the biggest change it made was overhauling Missouri's district-drawing method, shifting power from bipartisan commissions appointed by the governor to a nonpartisan state demographer — a significant change as maps prepare to be redrawn in accordance with the 2020 census.
The state voted to approve Amendment 1 in 2018 with 62% of the vote.
Opponents of the resolution say putting the issues back on the ballot in November undoes the will of the voters. Supporters argue its placement on the ballot still leaves the final say to the public.
The Missouri Senate passed the resolution Feb. 10. The House held a public hearing for the resolution April 30, while Missouri was still under the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Mike Parson amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A House committee sent the resolution to the chamber floor Monday despite concerns from committee chair Rep. Rocky Miller, R-Lake Ozark, who said that the Missouri Republican Party told him the resolution had unspecified "errors" in its current form, but further debate and changes "would be a death sentence" because there's no time left in the session.
"Here's my prediction on this: This is going to go down in flames if it makes it to the ballot," Miller said. "Flames. This will not pass at all. This will be as bad as Right to Work." (Over 67% of voters rejected a Republican-supported right-to-work measure in 2018.)
"This will be three strikes in a row against the GOP. So, if they want three strikes in a row, pass this. We'll see how it goes," he said.
However, Miller said he would vote in favor of the resolution.
Democrats have unanimously opposed the resolution since its creation, many telling the Missourian that they were confident in the will of the voters in their 2018 decision to approve Clean Missouri.
Now the resolution awaits final approval on the House floor, which would place it on the November ballot for voters.
Methodology
The Missourian's visualizations were created using data from the Missouri Secretary of State's office for 3,199 precincts in Missouri where people cast votes on Constitutional Amendment 1 in the November 2018 general election.
Roughly 14% of all votes cast in the state on Clean Missouri were cast in split precincts, meaning people at a particular precinct cast votes in different state legislative districts depending on where they live.
In split precincts, it is impossible to know which votes in favor of or opposition to Clean Missouri were cast by constituents of which district. This means that for many lawmakers who represent districts that include a county with split precincts, it is not known exactly how their constituents voted on a ballot measure.
For this reason, we're showing you the data two different ways. You can see the state divided by House or Senate electoral districts (the colors show what voters decided), or you can view the maps to get the county-by-county vote percentages.
Abigail Shaw, Madison Czopek, Maria Benevento, Emily Wolf, Titus Wu, Sean Na, Mikayla Easley, Madison McVan, Ian McManus, Molly Jackson, Claire Colby, Jordan Meier, Spencer Norris, Veronica Mohesky, Seth Bodine, Mawa Iqbal, Kassidy Arena and Natalie Sopyla contributed reporting.