Debate over a constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana use in Missouri has focused on implementation provisions rather than legality itself.
Amendment 3 would allow people 21 and older to use, cultivate and possess marijuana. If passed, the amendment would also set up a system to regulate and tax the production and distribution of recreational marijuana and would expunge the criminal records of some people with marijuana offenses.
But some advocates of marijuana legalization say they can't support the amendment because of licensing and other provisions and the wordiness of the amendment.
For example, the state Democratic Party has not taken an official position. The party's State Committee said in a September press release that while it supports legalizing marijuana, Amendment 3 "may negatively impact minorities, people of color, and low-income earning Missourians."
Dan Viets, a Columbia attorney who has been advocating for legalizing marijuana for about 50 years, countered that Amendment 3 is Missouri's best chance to legalize marijuana because the heavily Republican Missouri General Assembly would never do so. Viets is the coordinator for Missouri NORML, an advocacy group that helped to write the measure.
"People who think (the legislature will legalize marijuana) are deluded," Viets said. "This is the Missouri General Assembly, which enacted one of the harshest anti-abortion laws in the country, which made it a crime to have certain books in school libraries. They have no interest in legalizing marijuana."
The Boone County Democratic Party, unlike the state party, backs Amendment 3. The local party's chair, Lyra Noce, said in a statement that the party agrees the legislature is unlikely to legalize marijuana and that Amendment 3 is "a harm reduction effort for our communities."
Legalizing pot via amendment
Bharani Kumar, the executive director of criminal justice advocate Crossing Paths PAC, and Eapen Thampy, spokesperson for the No on Amendment 3 campaign, said legalizing marijuana through an amendment leaves little room to adapt.
Kumar said placing legalization in the constitution gives the legislature less freedom to adjust course. To change a constitutional amendment, the legislature would have to pass another amendment and voters would have to approve it.
Tony Lupo, Boone County Republican Party chair, said the party opposes Amendment 3 primarily because an amendment would be difficult to alter.
Viets said he supports using an amendment because it would make it difficult for the legislature to repeal it. He said it would be easy for legislators to put an amendment before voters because they do it all the time.
Key amendment provisions
Kumar and Thampy said Amendment 3 creates a monopoly, keeps too many penalties and does not expunge enough records.
"If we're going to do it, we have to do it right because that's way more important than just wanting to smoke weed," Kumar said.
Amendment 3 would create a system to license, regulate and tax the production and distribution of recreational marijuana. It would be illegal to sell marijuana outside this system. Firms that already possess a medical marijuana license would be first in line to obtain licenses. The amendment allows people to apply for a microbusiness license, which the state would prioritize granting to members of underprivileged groups.
Kumar and Thampy said Amendment 3 would create a monopoly in the recreational marijuana industry because of the priority given to businesses with medical marijuana licenses.
Kumar said there have been past issues with the state granting enough medical licenses to meet demand, and he expected prices for recreational marijuana would be sky high under Amendment 3, forcing people to turn to the black market.
"Anyone who says that there is no restriction on licensing and no monopoly is lying," Thampy said.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services can lift the limit for licenses to ensure a competitive market. The governor or legislature also could order the department to issue more licenses, Viets said.
Amendment 3 does not have a license cap and does not create "anything resembling a monopoly," he added. "People who say that are either lying or they are the victims of liars."
Under Amendment 3, possessing more than 3 ounces of marijuana would be a misdemeanor; possessing more than 6 ounces would be a felony. People could grow up to 18 plants at home, which are not counted in the 3 ounces. It would be illegal to use marijuana in a public place.
Thampy said that like alcohol, there should be no limit on adults possessing and using marijuana outside of situations like driving.
Every state that has legalized marijuana limits how much individuals can possess; the only state that allows more than 3 ounces is Michigan, where people may keep 10 ounces at home and 2 ounces on their person. Viets said this is one reason Amendment 3 is among the most progressive legalization measures in the country.
Amendment 3 would automatically expunge the criminal records of people convicted of marijuana-related misdemeanors and Class D and E felonies. It would allow them to petition for immediate release from incarceration if their crimes were nonviolent and not committed while driving under the influence.
Those convicted of more serious felonies can petition for expungement once they have completed their sentences.
Under current Missouri law, possessing more than 1.5 ounces of marijuana is a felony. Kumar said he opposes the expungement provisions in Amendment 3 because expungement is not automatic for everyone, including some people whose crimes would have been legal had Amendment 3 been in place.
Viets said Amendment 3 will put Missouri ahead of other states in that all misdemeanors and some felonies will be automatically expunged.
Hartzler panels voice opposition
Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler hosted a marijuana impact summit Tuesday to discuss the impacts of marijuana on individuals and legal systems in Missouri. The summit concerned marijuana use in Missouri generally, but much of the conversation revolved around Amendment 3.
Hartzler hosted panels that included state representatives, prosecutors and lobbyists, all arguing against Amendment 3.
Jordan Davidson, a former marijuana user and a member of the lobbyist group Smart Approaches to Marijuana, expressed concern about addiction and driving under the influence of marijuana. Davidson believes the legalization of marijuana convinces people it's okay to drive while under the influence.
“When you make something legal, you tell people that it's OK, that it's safe to use, and that's the message that is being sent,” Davidson said.
Platt County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd discussed his strong personal and legal problems with Amendment 3.
“All the major law enforcement groups in the state understand ... it's going to make Missouri less safe, it's going to make kids less safe, it's going to increase the mental health issues that we have,” said Zahnd.
Zahnd said he believes that Amendment 3 is too long and extreme to include in the state's constitution: “If it's passed, it will become a fifth of our state constitution."