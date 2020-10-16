Mid-Missouri’s state Senate race and three Missouri House of Representatives races are contested in the Nov. 3 general election.
In the Senate race, incumbent Republican Sen. Caleb Rowden faces Democrat Judy Baker. In the House races, incumbent Republican Rep. Chuck Basye faces Democrat Adrian Plank, incumbent Republican Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch faces Democrat Jacque Sample and Republican Rep. Sara Walsh faces Democrat Kari Chesney.
To help voters make an informed decision, the Missourian sent each candidate a questionnaire asking for their thoughts on several issues relevant to area residents. Some of those questions were submitted by readers. Over the next several days, answers to a different question will be published each day. Answers are provided in the candidate’s words, but each was given a 150-word limit and edits were made if the replies exceeded this.
Here are their answers to the following question: What actions do you support to reduce COVID-19 cases in Missouri? (This is a reader-submitted question)
State Senate District 19
Caleb Rowden, R: No reply.
Judy Baker, D: There are two things that Missouri needs immediately: a statewide mask mandate and better testing and contact tracing. Additionally, Missouri families need to be assured that they will not bear the costs of COVID-19 treatment or prevention, including vaccinations. I will support legislation to require that all vaccinations and drug treatments for COVID are free to patients, prohibiting cost-sharing. For the future, I will sponsor a bill to have a state stockpile of PPE. During the next pandemic or the next serious flu season, we can’t again be stuck waiting on the federal government for necessary supplies to our doctors, hospitals, and frontline workers.
I also believe that our elected officials, no matter which side of the aisle they are on, need to model safe behavior, engage in appropriate public health education based on expert advice, and support doctors and scientists. I promise to do that when I am elected.
State House District 44
Cheri Toalson Reisch, R: I do not support a mask mandate. I believe children should be in school.
Jacque Sample, D: I am not an expert in infectious diseases, but I do work in healthcare and I respect scientists and the experts on the topic of COVID. As the experts have stated, wearing a mask does help stop, or at a minimum slow, the spread of COVID. Therefore, I would support mandatory masking in public places when social distancing cannot be followed. I also support additional funding from the CARES Act be provided to county health departments who are trying to complete the necessary contact tracing so persons can quarantine if needed.
State House District 47
Chuck Basye, R: We should continue to observe recommended practices from health officials but we should open up our schools and businesses completely and let our citizens decide what is best for their own situation.
Adrian Plank, D: We need to come together and take a hard stance on mask mandates and social distancing. The sooner we work together, the sooner things get back to normal.
State House District 50
Sara Walsh, R: Continuing to encourage folks to wash their hands and take precautions to stay healthy.
Kari Chesney, D: The science supports very simple methods for reducing cases of COVID-19. Unfortunately, states have received little assistance from the federal government to support businesses and workers. Therefore, we need to pair protection with support for our businesses. Social distancing needs to be required. This means limiting capacity in buildings, restricting large gatherings, and encouraging those who can to stay home. The 6’ distancing rule needs to apply throughout the state. We also need to start placing the blame for breaking COVID ordinances on the individual rather than the business. I can empathize with workers fearing for their safety while trying to uphold COVID policies. We need to mandate that our “essential workers” receive hazard pay through the federal CARES Act. We need to highlight businesses that follow the protocols. We can get back to work and back to life if we’re careful and trust the experts and the latest information.