Mid-Missouri’s state Senate race and three Missouri House of Representatives races are contested in the Nov. 3 general election.
In the Senate race, incumbent Republican Sen. Caleb Rowden faces Democrat Judy Baker.
In the House races, incumbent Republican Rep. Chuck Basye faces Democrat Adrian Plank, incumbent Republican Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch faces Democrat Jacque Sample, and Republican Rep. Sara Walsh faces Democrat Kari Chesney.
In an effort to help voters make an informed decision, the Missourian sent each candidate a questionnaire asking for their thoughts on several issues relevant to area residents.
Some of those questions were submitted by readers.
Over the next several days, answers to a different question will be published each day.
Answers are provided in the candidate’s words, but each was given a 150-word limit, and edits were made if the replies exceeded this.
Here are their answers to the following question: What immediate aid will you lobby for to give to Missourians most impacted by Covid-19? (This is a reader-submitted question.)
State Senate District 19
Caleb Rowden, R: In March, I led the legislative effort to bring both parties together to authorize nearly $6 billion in COVID-19 relief for Missourians—without delay. If Congress can find common ground on additional relief funds, I will do everything I can to ensure Missourians have access to those resources. We have to be honest about the depth of the challenges we are facing and work together to deliver solutions for those problems.
Judy Baker, D: I announced a COVID-19 recovery plan alongside Rep. Kip Kendrick and Rep. Martha Stevens, including the following priorities to help our most vulnerable Missourians:
● Suspend terminations of vital state program benefits, including Medicaid, and waive work requirements for SNAP and TANF benefits, until after Missouri’s unemployment rate has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels;
● Establish an earned family and medical leave program to provide up to six weeks of wage replacement benefits to employees who take time off work for family or medical leave;
● Provide a longer period of increased unemployment insurance benefits that is on par with benefits provided in neighboring states after additional pandemic-related federal assistance ends;
● Extend and expand the Nonprofit Relief and Recovery Grant Program beyond its $22 million budget to help local nonprofit organizations deliver necessary services to their communities during the recovery;
● Extend grant/loan assistance through community lenders to small businesses and independent farmers.
State House District 44
Cheri Toalson Reisch, R: The Federal Government gave each adult $1,200 and each child $500. Unemployment benefits were increased greatly and extended. We need businesses to re-open and get people back to work.
Jacque Sample, D: I would like to see additional protections in place for small business owners so that their businesses can remain open. I would like to see assistance for landlords and property owners so they are not forced to evict tenants who cannot pay rent due to the impacts of COVID-19 (i.e., employment changes).
State House District 47
Chuck Basye, R: I would encourage and support any effort to direct funding and/or state aid to where it would be most needed.
Adrian Plank, D: With job loss at a historic level, we must get aid to those who are about to lose everything they worked for at no fault of their own. We need leaders in the Capitol that understand this challenge. I lost my business in 2010 due to the recession, so I understand how difficult these times can be.
State House District 50
Sara Walsh, R: I serve on the House Budget Committee and supported the appropriation of a substantial amount of federal and state dollars to assist Missourians impacted by COVID-19. The counties are still in the process of distributing these funds.
Kari Chesney, D:
We need to lobby for hazard pay for our “essential workers” through the federal CARES Act. These individuals are putting their health at risk every day by just going to work. They are also bombarded by customers who may be hostile about social distancing or wearing a mask.
We also need to increase our public health budget. Missouri ranks 50th in the nation in public health spending — a fund vital to providing our medical professionals the supplies they need to help those need hospitalized with COVID-19. We also need to stop the cuts to unemployment that our current representatives are trying to pass. It is absolutely unacceptable to cut unemployment at a time when so many are out of work or must stay home with children who are learning virtually. We must do a better job to support our workers, our families, and our communities.