After a wide fundraising discrepancy in the last reporting period, Republican Presiding Commissioner candidate Connie Leipard passed Democratic opponent Kip Kendrick in funds raised this period.

Leipard raised $32,017 in October in monetary and in-kind donations, bringing her total receipts for the election to $87,575.

