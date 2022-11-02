Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon wants voters to be able to see every stage of the election process so they can trust it.
“In our particular office, we have windows on all sides of that counting room so that people can come and literally watch us in a fishbowl as we’re doing this,” Lennon said. “We want people to be involved in this process and educated about how it works.”
Ballot security has become a source of anxiety for some voters after false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 vote. A number of states, including Missouri, have passed legislation to more closely regulate those who seek to vote and to ensure that votes are counted accurately.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft concurred about the importance of transparency in the voting process.
”I appreciate the fact that people are willing to take the time and be concerned enough to try to make sure that we do things well,” Ashcroft said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.
“For any Missourian that maybe is concerned about how elections are run, I’d like to invite them to be a poll worker, to be a poll challenger, to be a poll watcher,” he said. “I want to invite them behind the curtain to see how it’s done. The only thing we want to hide is how an individual votes their ballot.”
The voting process in Boone County
Lennon explained the process by which votes are counted and verified to the Missourian.
There are three ways voters can cast ballots, though they all count the same: absentee mail-in ballots, absentee in-person ballots and ballots cast at polls on Election Day.
Each group of ballots is fed into a vote tabulator machine to be automatically tallied. Absentee in-person ballots are tabulated as they’re received throughout the absentee in-person voting period, while both mail-in ballots and ballots cast at polling places are tabulated on Election Day.
Before being used, all tabulation machines are subjected to logic and accuracy testing. This type of computer testing is used to make sure the machines are fully accurate and functional.
Each one has a test deck of ballots run through it by a bipartisan team to ensure it is counting properly and, after the election, a hand audit of 5% of the polling places’ ballots will take place in order to ensure that the computerized results match entirely.
Once ballots are tabulated on election night, the ballots and the USB sticks with the vote data on them are collected from polling places by a bipartisan team of supervisors and taken back to the County Clerk’s office.
The USB sticks are then plugged into a special standalone computer disconnected from the internet and counted. This produces the unofficial result, which will be the first result voters see on election night.
Provisional ballots, which voters will have to use if they don’t have a suitable ID under the new law, will be verified by a bipartisan team in the days and weeks after Election Day.
Lennon cautioned that, due to the change in the voting ID law, there may be more provisional ballots cast this year than in previous elections, potentially enough to impact the outcome of some races.
If there’s a mismatch between the unofficial election night results and the official results released later, that will likely be why, she said.
Lennon emphasized that the public is welcome to all stages of the counting process, from the testing of the tabulators to the election night vote counting.
”If people do have concerns about these things, they are more than welcome to come in,” Lennon said. “I will give them a tour, talk to them about how we do all of this, and address any kind of questions that they have.”
Election security
Earlier this year, the Missouri state legislature passed House Bill 1878, a sweeping elections bill broadly aimed at preventing voter impersonation and fraud. The bill limits the types of ID that can be presented at a polling place in order to vote and has been challenged in court as an infringement on voting rights.
A lawsuit brought against the law by the ACLU of Missouri and the League of Women Voters of Missouri was dismissed by a judge last month, though it is expected to be appealed.
“Instances of one voter committing fraud by impersonating another voter are exceedingly rare and, to my knowledge, have never been documented in the state of Missouri, but that law would prevent that,” said Ben Warner, a University of Missouri professor who studies political communication. “It solves a problem that does exist in theory but doesn’t exist in practice.”
“There are always mistakes, there are always some problems, but this is a solution in search of a problem,” said Richard Reuben, another professor at MU who specializes in voting rights and voter suppression. “This is widely known and understood among those who teach and work in election law.”
Minor incidents of voter fraud have been known to happen in Missouri and around the nation. Last year, Ashcroft alleged that two individuals in St. Charles County had also sent mail-in ballots to Florida in the 2020 general election.
However, there has been no overarching pattern or evidence of conspiracy, and there have been no prosecuted cases of voter fraud in Boone County, Lennon said.
”The system is set up, in law, so that when somebody does do something like that, we can catch them,” Lennon said. “These are one-off situations, they’re very rare, and we do find, too, that oftentimes they come from a place of lack of understanding about the law.”
Ashcroft said that, most often, any issues with the election process happen by mistake, and there are procedures in place to handle them.
”There’s always something that happens,” Ashcroft said. “It could be as simple as a polling place loses electricity because a car hits a telephone poll that was running electrical wires to it, and we have plans to try and deal with that.”
“We really work with contingencies to try to make sure that, even when those little things that always happen happen, a lot of the time we’re able to get them fixed or rectified before the voter even knows,” he said.