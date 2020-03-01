JACOB HORNBERGER
Age: 70
Hometown: Laredo, Texas
Party affliation: Libertarian
Campaign website: jacobforliberty.com
Facebook: Jacob Hornberger 2020
Instagram: @jacob_hornberger2020
Twitter: @JacobforLiberty
Biographical information: Hornberger was born and raised in Laredo, Texas. He earned a degree in economics at Virginia Military Institute and a law degree from the University of Texas. Hornberger was a trial attorney in Texas for 12 years. He also taught law and economics at the University of Dallas. In 1989, Hornberger founded the Future for Freedom Foundation, which aims to establish an education foundation for the understanding of libertarian philosophy.
Priorities: Hornberger wants to end the war on drugs, fix the monetary system by getting rid of the Federal Reserve, establish means of free trade and immigration and dismantle "the national security state." Hornberger says that liberty is the centerpiece of his campaign and that he wants to improve the country's ethical standards.