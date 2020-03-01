JACOB HORNBERGER

Age: 70

Hometown: Laredo, Texas

Party affliation: Libertarian

Campaign website: jacobforliberty.com

Facebook: Jacob Hornberger 2020

Instagram: @jacob_hornberger2020

Twitter: @JacobforLiberty

Biographical information: Hornberger was born and raised in Laredo, Texas. He earned a degree in economics at Virginia Military Institute and a law degree from the University of Texas. Hornberger was a trial attorney in Texas for 12 years. He also taught law and economics at the University of Dallas. In 1989, Hornberger founded the Future for Freedom Foundation, which aims to establish an education foundation for the understanding of libertarian philosophy.

Priorities: Hornberger wants to end the war on drugs, fix the monetary system by getting rid of the Federal Reserve, establish means of free trade and immigration and dismantle "the national security state." Hornberger says that liberty is the centerpiece of his campaign and that he wants to improve the country's ethical standards.

