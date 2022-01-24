The Ward Reapportionment Committee saw another light turnout at its third of four public information meetings regarding local redistricting efforts. The meeting took place Monday evening at Rock Bridge Christian Church.
The committee used data from the 2020 census to create three trial maps for the public to review. Wards are reapportioned every 10 years.
The trial maps present minimal, but mandatory, changes to the city’s original wards that will bring them closer to the average ward population in the city.
The city is presenting three trial maps for public feedback and will formally hear from citizens at a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Daniel Boone City Building.
There will be one more public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City of Refuge, 7 E. Sexton Road. The city has also opened an online survey for citizens to submit questions or concerns related to the trial maps.
Following the public hearing, the committee will present its findings to the Columbia City Council on Feb. 15, where a decision will be made on which trial map will become the new wards. The changes will not go into effect until after the April 5 municipal elections.