Right in front of Innate Health and Wellness, a chiropractic business off Broadway, Tanya Heath’s husband, David, stands with a smile, welcoming everyone.
Inside, a dozen members of the community sit in a semicircle, with plastic vines, paper hearts on a nearby window, and a motto on the wall that reads, “The power that made the body heals the body.”
Once together, the group talks about trash, policing, mental health, anything that comes to mind. From retired special education teachers to HVAC technicians, not a single voice goes unheard.
This is Heath’s session that she has dubbed “Listen and Learn.” That title signals her approach to the job she is seeking — mayor of Columbia. She faces Barbara Buffaloe, Randy Minchew and David Seamon in the April 5 election.
James Wieschhaus, an engineer who attended Heath’s Listen and Learn event March 4, has known her for over six years.
“It makes total sense to me that she’s trying to help the city rather than a group,” he said. “To me, she’s for the city of Columbia.”
Heath has been a resident of Columbia for over 50 years. The daughter of two teachers, she’s worked for multiple advertising agencies, MU Extension, a fundraising company and has been a director of MIZZOU Magazine. In addition to her wellness business, she is an adjunct instructor for the MU School of Journalism.
Heath began her wellness business after observing her parents’ struggle with cancer and becoming interested in the way the body heals itself.
“It’s all part of the same thing: how you eat, the way you process stress, your mindset,” she said.
In her business she incorporates two machines: a sound therapy machine and a Biomat. The sound therapy machine is described as a ‘tuning fork’ for the body. The Biomat is a heated pad placed on a massage table, designed to reduce inflammation and promote stress relief.
“We’re supposed to look for the whole solution — whether it’s the body or the challenges that we face as a city,” Heath says. Her campaign website, Heathformayor.com calls for “Common sense and collaboration in Columbia.”
Heath, 53, decided to seek the mayor’s office while running a garage sale, after a conversation with a garbage collector. After sending an email asking the neighborhood to thank their garbage collectors, who she says were staffed at less than half capacity, she saw a need for changes.
“I thought about it ... and at what point does the regular person in Columbia say, ‘OK, we are gonna do something positive to change the direction of erosion in our city?’”
She tends to frame issues and the possible responses to them by using multiple perspectives. Opinions from those she disagrees with, Heath says, often have points that strengthen a future solution.
“If we keep doing the same old, same old, we’re gonna get the same old, same old,” she observes.
For example, she views the issue of homelessness primarily categorized into two groups: First are those who need a “hand up,” those who are on their way to success but need structure to reach that point.
The other category, she says, includes mental health, drug dependency, community, and what Heath calls “defiance.” Defiance is a term that defines those who would rather not be integrated into a standard society, she says.
“If you are a person who, for whatever reason, is down on their luck and homeless, you have your own community,” she said. “You have your own community of people who accept you ... . Will you want to leave that community to be better?”
Heath said that she believes churches, synagogues and nonprofits are some of the groups that could get together to come up with a detailed, community-oriented solution to homelessness that would include support from the city.
Similarly, on crime, Heath said she sees three primary issues: one, the link between poverty and crime. Heath notes a serious issue with the poverty rates in Columbia.
“22% in Columbia are in the poverty rate ... . What is going on that Columbia, that used to be well-balanced when I was growing up, why do we have 22% in the poverty zone?” asked Heath.
Two, she sees a generational gap of personal values.
“We have switched from there’s only certain people who win ribbons, to everybody gets a ribbon for everything,” she said. “It’s a giant social experiment. We need to talk about what people stand for.”
Third, she focuses on one’s perception of self. At the core of it, Heath said she believes that a high regard for one’s self is what keeps one empathetic toward others.
“Nobody that’s 5 thinks, ‘I’m gonna grow up and be a drug dealer’... . There was some amount of love lost,” she said.
Her solutions to issues facing the city usually prompt her to suggest a gathering, for example to bring in the builder, the environmentalist and the city planners and have a conversation about zoning and affordable housing issues.
“We’ve got to start getting creative in how we approach things ... . We need a solution that is a win for the folks of Columbia,” she said.
Hasani Henderson, client solutions manager for LinkedIn, owns a nonprofit for underprivileged Chicago kids and is a former student of Heath.
He said he has kept in touch with her since his graduation in 2014 through ‘biweekly positive messages’ and career aid. Despite his initial surprise when she announced her candidacy, citing the departure from journalism into politics, he said he was not surprised about her passion to work with community.
“Tanya was one of the first professors I had that I felt was actually genuine,” he said. “It was one of the first classes where I felt that she truly wanted to connect with us as people.”
In her life, Heath tackles issues from body wellness to mindful conversations and wants to use that experience for the city.
“I care about Columbia deeply ... . Running (for mayor), I can feel the waves of things that are coming at us: the indifference, the frustration, the depression ... . We have to push against that.”