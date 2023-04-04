Columbia School Board
Seven candidates are vying for three seats on the Columbia School Board.
Gregg Bush and Don Waterman are running for the fifth ward council seat, replacing Matt Pitzer, who did not seek another term.
Nick Knoth is running unopposed. Incumbent Pat Fowler appeared on the ballot, but she ended her campaign in February.
Columbia and Boone County are seeking voter approval for a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana.
The Boone County Fire Protection District is seeking approval of an $8 million bond issue.
