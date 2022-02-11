Columbia small business owner John Martin announced his Republican candidacy for state representative in Missouri's 47th district Friday.
Martin is a Boone County native and the owner of Pro Pumping and Hydrojetting, a family-owned business that has been in operation for over 40 years, according to the company's website. He has lived in Columbia since 2005 and said one of his goals is to support the interests of small businesses and the rural community.
"As a small business owner, I appreciate lower taxes," Martin said. "I want to see the state use those tax dollars efficiently to provide the needed services they provide such as quality roads, quality public safety, support for schools and the University of Missouri."
Martin said his platform will also focus on issues such as private property rights, supporting the Second Amendment, freedom of speech and pro-life legislation.
Martin is married and has four children. He also attends Midway Heights Baptist Church and has served in church leadership in various capacities for the past 30 years.
Currently, no other Republicans have filed to run for the 47th District. Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, has occupied the seat since 2014. Adrian Plank, who was defeated by Rep. Basye in the past two elections, and Chimene Schwach have announced their Democratic candidacies for the 47th District in the August primary election.