When Boone County presiding commissioner candidate Connie Leipard goes door-knocking, she often ends up chatting with residents for a few minutes about life, dogs, traveling or whatever comes up after she tells them about her campaign.
One of her priorities if elected is to go out into the community to discuss issues and get more public input, she said.
Leipard is the Republican running against Democrat Kip Kendrick. Incumbent Democrat Dan Atwill decided not to run again after holding the position for more than a decade. The seat is one of the most important in local politics, as the three-member commission oversees the county budget, policies and infrastructure.
Local business owner
Leipard founded her own business, Quality Drywall Construction.
She’s owned the business for over 40 years, and said she wants to continue working for the county through an elected position. She built her business from nothing alongside her husband and said she would bring that same tenacity to the commissioner duties.
“Never giving up, always working hard for the best interest of your client, your employees, your suppliers. They’re just multiple stakeholders, and you have that weight of responsibility,” Leipard said.
She is notably not a politician but has served on a variety of local and national boards. She has been a member of the National Association of Women in Construction for years, and has held many positions within the organization, including president. There, she said she received extensive legal and fiduciary training, and organizational management.
She is also one of two directors for the central region of the Builders Association and serves on the Central Missouri Subcontracting Enterprise Board.
Locally, she serves on the Boone County Children’s Services Board.
“I have a grassroots level understanding that’s given me insight into some of the most difficult areas of our county,” Leipard said. “I have a real heart for serving people.”
Priorities and goals
After attending nearly every Boone County Commission meeting this year, Leipard said she has some ideas on where to start if elected.
She said that public safety is a major concern because workforce issues have caused employee shortages across the county, specifically in Boone County’s public safety departments.
Leipard also said that it can be difficult to attract new businesses if the workforce is lacking in skilled workers, and the commission can facilitate conversations and bring business owners and stakeholders to the table.
The cities, county and state could coordinate better on infrastructure, she said, to save money and be more efficient.
“I have a network of folks across the country, not only locally, that I know and can ask opinions in their expertise areas, but that’s just part of the industry I serve in every day,” Leipard said.
Bill Watkins, Columbia city manager from 2005-2010, said that the presiding commissioner position is mostly administrative work and Leipard is a great administrator.
Watkins met Leipard when his son married her daughter over a decade ago and said since he has known her, she gives 110% to everything she takes on.
He said her extensive financial experience and success in the construction industry make her a good fit for the job.
“She’s made her way in a very male dominated industry. And she’s done very well. That says something, to me, about her abilities to work with people and get done what she thinks she needs to get done,” Watkins said.
Locally grown
When Leipard is door-knocking, she and her volunteers can be spotted a mile away with their yellow shirts and leopard print logo. On one clear afternoon recently, Leipard was still going door-to-door at 5 p.m. after being out most of the day.
She was prone to spend several minutes on people’s doorsteps chatting after she gave her campaign pitch.
Leipard ended up sitting down with one man on his porch to discuss what exactly a commissioner’s role is in the county. They spoke for several minutes before she moved on to the neighboring houses.
Leipard said most of her volunteers are friends and family helping her out. Her campaign manager, Dawn Hough, has been close friends with Leipard for 11 years. She said that Leipard doesn’t quit once she starts something, and that sets her apart.
“I liked that she’s not a politician too, that’s the main thing, Hough said. “She really does care about the county and we have been working night and day.”
Leipard grew up in Columbia for most of her life and attended Hickman High School. She maintains that she cares about the county, not her potential career in politics.
“The only reason I’m running is because I care about what’s happening here in the county. And I have a really good skill set that would serve the citizens very well,” Leipard said.