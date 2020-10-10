Volunteer notaries were stationed outside of the Boone County Democrats' building Saturday notarizing ballots for absentee and mail-in voters.
Those looking to have their ballot notarized can also stop by from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 at 409 Vandiver Dr., Building 5. Voters from both parties can go for no cost.
Voters must bring their ballots, ballot envelopes and a valid form of identification such as a driver’s license or passport.
The Boone County Democratic Party decided to help notarize ballots after they successfully held a similar event for the primary elections, volunteer coordinator David Mallory said. There are now six volunteers who rotate between two-hour shifts on Saturdays.
There are other volunteers and places around Missouri where people can get their ballots notarized. Voters can also visit the Boone County Clerk's Office, Columbia Public Library and Daniel Boone Regional Library to get their ballots notarized.
Bondi Wood, a volunteer notary, attempted to mail-in her ballot in June for the municipal election and was told she would need it notarized.
"This was back when Columbia still had most things shut down," Wood said, and she recalled how hard she thought it would be to get done.
"My goal is now to help others get their ballots notarized," she said, and decided to renew her notary certificate.
Another volunteer notary, J. Scott Christianson , an associate professor at MU, was a notary years ago but decided to renew his certificate because of the pandemic. Christianson has also notarized ballots for people who reach out to him through social media or for his students.
Both volunteers reminded voters to vote early. Ballots must be received prior to election day, Nov. 3.