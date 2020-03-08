Voter info

Here are some helpful tips for voting in Tuesday's presidential primary:

When to vote: Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where to vote: You can find your polling place by searching for your personal voting information on the Boone County clerk's website. Notices of polling place and sample ballots also have been mailed to registered voters in the county.

How to vote: In the primary, voters will need to pick which of the five party's ballots they want. They can choose from Republican, Democratic, Libertarian, Green Party and Constitution Party ballots.

Have you moved? People who have moved since registering to vote in Boone County can file a change of address as late as Election Day. A change-of-address form can be completed online, in person at the county clerk's office on the second floor of the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St., or by calling clerk's office at 573-886-4375.

Bring your ID: Voters are required to bring one of several forms of identification to their polling places. Accepted forms include a Boone County voter identification card, a driver’s license or a state-issued identification such as a non-driver's license or a passport. For a full list of acceptable forms of ID, check the clerk's website. Those without an acceptable ID will be able to cast a provisional ballot.