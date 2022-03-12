Maria Oropallo announced Saturday afternoon that she is dropping out of the Columbia mayoral race less than a month before the April 5 elections.
Oropallo said she was dropping out of the race because of a lack of campaign funds. She told her supporters to do their research on other candidates when looking for an alternative person to vote for.
"The people who have supported me understand what my issues are. So they need to look to the issues (from other candidates' platforms) and see who's representing them," Oropallo said.
Oropallo, a Columbia resident, previously served as a chair member for the city's Finance Advisory and Audit Committee. She was running on a platform of "Getting The Basics Right," with a focus on equitable housing and increased government transparency.
Outside of Wabash Bus Station, residents and supporters gathered at Oropallo's announcement to show their support.
Supporter and one of Oropallo's campaign canvassers Peter Yronwoode said he was sad to see Oropallo out of the race and that he was going to do his research before picking another candidate.
"She wasn't focused on single issues," Yronwode said of Oropallo's campaign. "I felt that she had the most complete progressive program for the city of Columbia."
The remaining mayoral candidates are Barbara Buffaloe, Tanya Heath, Randy Minchew and David Seamon. Elections will be held April 5.
Missourian reporter Komlavi Adissem contributed to this report.