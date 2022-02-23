Four mayoral candidates gave their interpretation of the city’s climate goals and their implementation at a Zoom forum hosted Wednesday by a coalition of environmental groups.
Candidates were asked how they would move toward climate plans proposed in the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP). CAAP is Columbia’s plan to address greenhouse gas emissions. This plan was developed in June 2019 by Mayor Brian Treece and city staff.
Candidates were asked what their top priorities were in relation to CAAP:
Barbara Buffaloe was the project manager of the CAAP during her role as the city’s sustainability manager. She cited three main implantation strategies in order to meet the goals: establishing a climate action plan, budgeting and building community support.
- Maria Oropallo said she wanted to see immediate implementation of some recommendations. “I think many of them are doable now. Council has the ability to adopt cross cutting strategies,” Oropallo said.
- Tanya Heath spoke about the importance of listening to both sides of the aisle in order to reach a more realistic and sustainable solution. “That doesn’t mean that I’m not trying to do the best toward moving in a green direction, it just means that I am a person that has benefited from the person in the room, that’s like, that’s not going to work,” Heath said.
- David Seamon took into account how some communities in Columbia have both social and racial inequalities and how that impacts implementation of climate goals. “I think we need to be very clear eyed about the nature of the challenges that we actually face,” Seamon said. “Columbia doesn’t work for everyone at the moment. And we need to do a better job for the future. And the way we handle that climate crisis is going to be a big part of that.”
Candidates were asked what policies they would adopt to promote the use of public transit, cycling and walking:
- Oropallo said her background in the city’s finances gives her a different perspective on how to tackle the transportation issue. “As long as transit falls under Public Works, which is a service, and the airport falls under economic development, that tells us everything we need to know about how the city has prioritized transit. It hasn’t,” Oropallo said.
Seamon wants to prioritize those who are low income and citizens with disabilities when discussing policy surrounding transportation. “Walking is really the backbone of urban transit. We should prioritize safe and complete sidewalks,” Seamon said. “What serves the people of Columbia best and ensures folks that don’t have cars, who have disabilities, are seniors, who are low income, how do we ensure that they aren’t isolated by lack of access to transportation?”
- Looking to the future and making sure the city incentivizes public transit into everyday life was Buffaloe’s response. “Within the city of Columbia, when you talk about trying to get from home to work, or from school to home, you have to think about where it is that we’re building our housing, where it is we’re building our businesses and how we’re connecting the two together,” Buffaloe said.
- Heath spoke about education about public transit, along with efficient travel on the bus systems. “In order to reduce Columbia’s carbon footprint, we need more people taking public transit and less people driving their own cars. This can only be done by showing our citizens that public transit is easy to do,” Heath said.
Policy implementation surrounding standards of energy efficiency in rental units prompted these responses:
- Heath said she wants to incentivize both tenants and landlords to move toward energy efficiency while avoiding the cost falling on tenants. “I think we have to come up with some sort of solution where we can incentivize the owners of these rental properties, to do the things that will help reduce the emissions, but also make it affordable for their tenants,” Heath said.
- Oropallo citied lifting the burden of utilities on tenants through energy efficient affordable housing.
Seamon relayed concerns over housing security for low income renters surrounding energy burdens. “Folks will stay in costly, substandard or even dangerous conditions, just out of fear of being evicted and losing shelter entirely. People will stay there just to ensure that their kids have somewhere to go at night. And that’s unacceptable. So the city of Columbia needs to do more to protect tenants, period,” Seamon said.
- Buffaloe proposed a collaborative environment in Columbia to increase energy efficiency in homes. “The one thing that I know from working for the city for the last 11 years is that it’s going to take a true partnership between those who maintain and own property within the city of Columbia, those who use the property and those who help people to benefit and to get into those homes,” Buffaloe said.
Randy Minchew was the only mayoral candidate who declined to attend the Zoom forum. When asked for comment, he said he was not in the state.
The event was co-sponsored by Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Columbia, Climate Leaders at Mizzou, Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, Osage Group Sierra Club and Renew Missouri. A similar panel for Ward 3 and 4 council candidates will be held March 1.