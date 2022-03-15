All four mayoral candidates pointed toward their personal experience Tuesday to demonstrate how they would best serve Columbia as mayor.
Their comments came in a candidate forum hosted and live-streamed by KOMU-8 TV, the Missourian and Vidwest Studios.
Although they struck similar chords on many topics, including their belief in the strength of the city and its citizens, they attempted to define their differences in leadership styles with examples from past and current endeavors.
The candidates shared similar viewpoints on the overall approach to many issues, but showed more clearly defined opinions on topics such as policing.
Randy Minchew, a former Sixth Ward City Council candidate and vice president for development of Deline Holdings, said that national issues with policing are directed into the Columbia community but don’t necessarily reflect on to the city’s police department.
“Do we have these (no-knock searches) issues in Columbia? If we don’t that means we are hiring the right guys.” Minchew said.
David Seamon, a Columbia School Board member, said that the policing issues begin at the top and in order to resolve problems of racial disparities in police stops, for example, the solution is to fix the hiring process. Seamon said he also wants to have children be inspired by their local police officers.
“As our Attorney General Eric Schmitt continues to tell the city of Columbia, David Seamon and people who look like him have a very valid reason to be concerned when they travel downtown,” he said. “That is a cultural issue, a policy issue and a training issue.”
Tanya Heath, a wellness business owner who also is an adjunct professor at the MU School of Journalism, and Barbara Buffaloe, the city’s former sustainability manger, stressed that hiring practices need to be reviewed and that they would like to see a better structure of how the police are trained and when these training sessions take place. For example, they noted that police officers work 12-hour shifts and often have to do training on weekends or other time that they should be with their families.
Heath also brought up the idea of using crisis counselors instead of police officers in situations where an incident is likely to be a mental health crisis rather than a crime.
Heath cited a time where she saw a social worker intervene in one such situation.
“I think we need to really look at what we can do before people get to that crisis moment (when police are called),” Heath said.
The trash system has also been a point of much debate among many Columbia citizens. A hybrid approach to the trash system in Columbia was suggested in some form by all candidates. Seamon had the idea of using different types of roll carts and incorporating different solutions to varying neighborhoods around Columbia.
“I believe that roll carts that are different sizes for different homes and different structures of neighborhoods,” Seamon said. “And allowing for exceptions for our neighbors that are disabled and seniors.”
Homelessness response has been a point of contention for many Columbia residents as there is no city sponsored 24/7 shelter. All candidates agreed that the city should use the American Rescue Plan Act funds in some manner to respond to the lack of shelter in Columbia. But they also pointed to the concept of public-private partnerships where the city works with nonprofits to address issues.
Buffaloe said that community engagement is key in responding to many of Columbia’s issues, including homelessness.
“I think it’s asking the public what they want, and asking the city staff what they need,” Buffaloe said.
Overall, candidates encouraged the idea of a robust community engagement process when approaching the homelessness issues and other problems facing the city.
Heath also mentioned bringing in stakeholders to the conversations surrounding homelessness.
“We can solve this. We just need to get everyone in the same room to talk about it,” Heath said.
Solutions about transit inefficiencies brought consensus from the candidates that the city needs to reexamine its approach to transit. Broadly they said they want to see more strategically placed bus stops and bus lines where community members need them most.
Seamon said he wanted to see shelters at every bus stop and to ensure that stops are at community resources that residents need to get to.
Minchew said he would move responsibility for transit from the city’s Public Works Department to the economic development division, showing that the city values transit as an economic engine.
Also on the ballot for the municipal election in April is the Internet Sales Tax initiative which would provide the city with another stream of income. Also known as the Wayfair Tax, it applies the local sales tax to items purchased online in the city, which Heath noted has been done in cities similar to Columbia.
All the candidates endorsed the Wayfair Tax, saying it gives the local businesses an even shot at competing with online retailers and would provide more general fund money for programs they would like to see enhanced.
“April 5th will create a level playing field for local businesses and planning departments,” Buffaloe said.
City government transparency brought agreement from the candidates. In December 2021, the city selected new City Manager De’Carlon Seewood in a closed-door process. The candidates all agreed that Seewood is the best person for the job, but also noted that he is in an uphill battle with his public perception because of the behind doors nature of the search.
“If the city assumes the public should trust them, they’re wrong,” Minchew said. Seamon noted that the recent school board search for a Columbia Public Schools superintendent followed past city search processes, yet the city failed to do the same.
Candidates wrapped up their discussion by sharing why they are the best candidate for the job. Buffaloe said its because of her experience in city government.
“I think that experience of knowing how this city works and where there’s opportunities for improvement are going to be very key in the success of our next council,” Buffaloe said.
Minchew said he was most qualified for the opposite reason — his involvement outside city government.
“Because of my unique involvement with the homeless and with the addiction community, I think I see a side of things that a lot of people haven’t seen,” Minchew said.
Seamon highlighted how his experience on the school board has prepared him for being mayor.
“Having served on the Board of Education and seeing the promise we have offered our students, I want to ensure that that promise is expanded to everyone so that we all have opportunity,” said Seamon.
Heath credits her run for office a vision she’s had since her upbringing in Columbia.
“I had visions of how we can be at this point when I graduated from high school,” Heath said. “I’m running because I’m a regular person.”
Maria Oropallo withdrew from the mayoral race on Saturday, citing lack of money.