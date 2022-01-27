Crime, trash and the growing affordable housing problem were the hot button issues at a mayoral candidates forum Thursday hosted by the Columbia Board of Realtors.
The event, hosted by morning talk show host David Lile of KFRU, is named in memory of Mark Farnen, a political operative, economic developer and marketing strategist known for his astute observations about local politics.
All candidates were in attendance: former Sixth Ward City Council Randy Minchew, Columbia Public School Board member David Seamon, former city Sustainability Manager Barbara Buffaloe, Columbia native and wellness expert Tanya Heath and city Finance and Audit Committee chair Maria Oropallo.
The violent crime issue sparked extended conversation from the candidates and the audience alike at the forum sponsored by the Board of Realtors.
Violent Crime
Seamon, Buffaloe and Minchew all expressed the need for more officers downtown and in the city at large.
Oropallo’s response was a desire for clarification regarding police labor distribution.
“Before any city council person puts their name to a check, they need to have a data-driven response to this,” she said.
She cited a case in Colorado with co-responders dispatched alongside police to help make sure time is adequately used and people get the help they actually need.
Seamon said there is not enough conversation about the crime that spills over from Black neighborhoods into downtown. He saw a need to bring more police officers into Columbia but also noted that “we need to ensure that our traffic disparity stops go down, if 10% of the population looks like me, but we are being pulled over 30% of the time, that’s a problem.”
Buffaloe also said that issues start elsewhere make their way downtown and contribute to crime. Perception of statistics is important and how business owners work together to address crime was another point.
Minchew believes that the City Council should stop meddling with the police. “We’re getting elected to serve, I did not fill out a resume that said anything about what I know about policing.”
Mental health of those involved in crime prompted discussion of a behavioral crisis center, which had broad support. The idea is giving police officers the resources to process patients quickly and keep them out of the criminal system.
Buffaloe talked about using intervention programs in addition to the staffed police department.
Trash
Heath argued that the reasons for the current trash system are not explained properly to citizens, noting issues with holidays. She would allow exemption bags for holidays, which the two-bag policy does not allow for.
Buffaloe said she believes that solid waste is trying to do their best within the rules they are given. It is up to council to take in what they hear from the community. Buffaloe proposed a hybrid system that offers roll cart options for different communities.
Seamon stressed the injuries workers sustained before the two-bag system but noted that the current system and trying to find bags is tiring. Roll carts are a necessity, with accommodations for the disabled and elderly, he said.
Housing
Buffaloe noted that there is a spectrum to housing and the different programs that the city offers those who are struggling to find a place to stay. On housing affordability, Buffaloe stated that she wants the city to create new communities around existing infrastructure.
Oropallo said housing insecurity is happening in every neighborhood and noted that it is a struggle to sell and buy homes right now. The city has had six housing studies in the past decade, and she said that she wants to level the playing field for contractors to make places more livable.
Seamon stressed that the politics seem to get in the way of any housing task forces. Seamon said he wants a plan, not a list of issues to focus on.
Minchew noted that housing developments take a long time, thus creating a shortage and making prices rise.
Oropallo said she wants to sit down with realtors to address affordability. “Why aren’t we talking about this comprehensively?”
Seamon noted that there are only about 40 new affordable housing units built over several decades. Multi-family units are another solution that need public support, he said.
Minchew complained that government housing programs have never worked. He said he favors lifting the limits on developments to keep housing prices low. The need is to increase inventory of houses, he said.
On the topic of Columbia Regional Airport, Heath said she was excited for the upgrades.
Buffaloe said she is excited but worried about airlines cutting their services. She said she is hopeful that more people will want to come to Columbia thanks to the upgrades but the city needs to offer more transportation options to the airport.
Oropallo stresses how the airport can help Columbia grow and agreed with Buffaloe on the needs for transportation from Columbia to the airport.
Seamon said he believes in the potential of the airport but thinks it is still inadequate in some areas such as size.
Minchew said he wants to be the “chief ambassador” for the airport. Minchew said that he believes the airport will be vital to Columbia.