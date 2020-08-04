Columbia and Boone County voters joined those across the state Tuesday in heading to the polls to select their nominees for state, county and congressional offices and to decide whether Missouri should expand Medicaid.
The proposed expansion of Medicaid, which appears on the ballot as Amendment 2, was the most important issue of the day, according to voters who spoke with Missourian reporters. The majority said they support the measure as a means of making health care more accessible for low-income residents and supporting rural hospitals.
The ballot also includes contests for party nominations for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer and attorney general. In Boone County, voters can also vote on candidates for the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, the 45th, 46th, 47th and 50th seats in the Missouri House and for several Boone County offices.
The only contested county race on the primary ballot is for the Republican nomination for Northern District commissioner. The candidates are Brenndan Riddles, Tristan Asbury, Sam Boyce and Jim Musgraves.
Here's what voters had to say at several polling places Tuesday morning:
Fairview Road Church of Christ
"I’m voting for the amendment (on Medicaid). I’m voting 'yes' because it supports the people who need it most."
— Jed Friedrichsen, 63, retired
"We need a new governor. Also, Amendment 2 is important. Medicaid expansion is a big deal."
— Valerie Leftwhich, 59, attorney
"(I’m voting for Amendment 2) to help the most vulnerable people in Missouri and keep rural hospitals funded and running, to make sure they have the funding to serve their communities. Prop 2 will do both of those things."
— Ryan Christie, 40, full-time student
"I just think (Medicaid) should be accessible to people of all income levels. In the long run, I think it pays for itself if people get the care they need."
— Ruth Ann, 41, nurse
"I came back from overseas in the military, and I’ve seen what I’ve seen, so I vote every time because your vote counts. I tell you, the young people better vote or this country is going to hell."
— Frank Russel, 90, retired electrical engineer
"It’s my duty (to vote) particularly the amendment. I am for it. I think that Missouri is behind as far as health care and people who have lesser needs."
— Yvonne Albright, 74, part-time property manager
"I wanted to vote for a governor candidate, and I wanted to vote for Medicaid expansion."
— Linda Glaab, 67, retired
"I think Amendment 2 is the most important thing today. I think it’s important we do Medicaid expansion, so Missouri’s health care is competitive with other states."
— Brendon Steenberger, 43, university fundraiser
Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia
"I think (Medicaid expansion) is a great option for us and should be good for revenue for hospitals, so they are not always getting the bailouts. People can actually seek health care when they necessarily couldn’t afford it otherwise. I know some people don’t go to the doctor because they don’t have any money."
— Brandon Blalock, 25, MU on-site support technician
"I am in favor (Amendment 2). More people could get good health care."
— Harlan Hackett, 87, retired
"Whenever we have people who can afford to pay their own bills and their own health insurance, or get cheaper health insurance with Medicaid efforts, then society is better. If somebody is critically ill and doesn’t have any money, the hospital has to do it at public expense. So, I am all for it."
— Edith King, 75, retired
"I am in favor (Medicaid expansion). I think people who are healthy are better able to work and contribute to the extent they are able to. So, I think it’s in our best interest to keep them healthy."
— Steve Fox, 60, information technology contractor
"I think it is probably a good thing because we need to expand the people that we’re covering ... (Medicaid is) something that helps people who can’t necessarily afford health care."
— Stefanie Joseph, 31, operations assistant
"It is definitely time for us to start looking at ways to improve Medicaid or health care in general for the low-income. There is a lot of people that are included in the low-income. It is not just people that have less money. It is people that are older. It’s people that have disabilities. We need to take care of them."
— Teneya Townsend, 36, claims specialist
"I support this idea, but I am personally not for constitutionally mandating Medicaid expansion. I understand the idea behind expanding it, but I don’t think that it should be written into the Constitution. You are not able to go in there to change the budget if you run out of money. We don’t have $200 million to do this right now."
— Jefferson Daubitz, 21, MU geography student
"It seems like (expanding Medicaid is) a good idea. However, the state legislature and people speaking for this legislature seem to be threatening if the voters vote in favor of it, we are going to cut education or something else important to pay that 10% ... I am still trying to make my decision."
— Fauna Rae Hubble, 40, computer programmer
Rock Bridge Christian Church
"I voted for Medicaid expansion because I feel it's ridiculous that, up to this time, Missouri has left federal dollars on the table when it could be going toward helping health care and helping the rural hospitals stay open."
— Brad Crum, 68, video producer
"The Medicaid expansion thing should've been done a long time ago. That kind of annoys me that they pick the primary day to put it on instead of the national election day because the voter turnout is going to be low, and it means that they have a better chance of it not passing. I hate it when politicians play with our elections."
— Stephen Fullerton, 49, information system administrator
"I think (the Medicaid expansion) is an important thing for our state to help provide some coverage for folks that need it. I think this time with COVID, everything is really showing that our medical care is really important to make sure our communities are taken care of ... I think the crisis that we are going through with COVID is showing that our current state government is not showing much leadership. So, it's important to put our support behind those that are going to make some changes and show some real leadership to take care of the citizens of Missouri."
— Chris Drury, 40, educator
"I was excited to come in and vote for the Amendment 2, the Medicaid expansion ... I know there's a Medicaid gap. I know that people that are in need of health care desperately need this chance ... We have nine rural hospitals closed in our state. The southern part of our state has almost no immediate care for people. People are driving a couple of hours to get to doctors appointments and specialist visits. That is a result of hospitals that do not have the funding because they have a lot of people coming in that don't have coverage."
— Rebecca Shaw, 38, research specialist at MU Health Care system
"Everyone should vote on the Medicaid expansion. I think everyone should have health care."
— Robert Betts, 29, administrative associate
"I voted 'yes' for (the Medicaid expansion). I feel it's good for Missourians, for the most vulnerable people."
— Sara Treat, 28, pipeline coordinator in finance
"Yes, I voted 'yes' (on the Medicaid expansion). We should get our money back. We are already paying the taxes on it. We may as well get our Medicaid money ... I think getting good quality medical care for everyone, regardless of level, income or socioeconomic status is one the most important things we can do to actually, even the playing field, give everyone equality of opportunity ... I want someone who has progressive views. I don't want someone who's going to do the same things that we've been doing for decades that have resulted in poor people getting the shaft."
— Eric McDonnell, 28, lawyer
"It appears (the Medicaid expansion)'s gonna pass, in my mind. I think it's overall good, but I think there are some negative ramifications that we're going to pay for in the future."
— Don Laird, 73, retired Chamber of Commerce executive
Columbia Public Library
"Everyone deserves health care. In rural areas in our state where hospitals are closing, people don't have access to health care, but everyone should have access to health care."
— Todd Bocklage, 57, staff working at MU Health Care system
"I support the Medicaid expansion. People need health care. You should be able to get your health care. It should not be tied to your jobs."
— Anne Schoelz, 59, teacher at Russell Boulevard Elementary School
"I think we should have supported the Medicaid expansion years ago when we first had the opportunity. Because of the fact that poor Missourians don't have the health care they need, it is important that we allow them to have the health care."
— Anne Fitzsimmons, 61, MU Health Care physician
"I think there are people in the state who need us, I am absolutely for (Medicaid expansion) as a health care worker."
— Tracy Bocklage, 58, nurse at Women’s & Children’s Hospital
"It is important for everybody to have accessibility to affordable health care. There is some misinformation about the Medicaid expansion, saying that illegal immigrants will be covered by it, and I hope people can educate themselves about the issue."
— Margaret Gill, 61, magazine editor
The Revolution Church
"I see first hand, being a pharmacist, what impact (Medicaid expansion) can have on our state."
— Laura Butkievice, 40, pharmacist
"I really do hope (Amendment 2) passes. It's going to be huge for our health care."
— Kate Muzzey, 36, nurse
"I am for (Amendment 2). Assistance is always necessary for folks in need."
— Ben Muzzey, 37, sales
"I want (Amendment 2) because it is an appointment toward the state of Missouri to help citizens pay for their health care needs. Especially during a pandemic, it seems like we should have more people be able to access that health care."
— Leslie Pitchford, 40, Department of Higher Education, workforce development
"I think (Amendment 2) is long overdue."
— Kale Mitchell, 47, social services worker
"The Medicaid system in this state is punitive and archaic."
— Bob McDonald, 55, social worker
"I have an older sister who has a disability and benefits from (the Medicaid) program. So, it’s very important to me that the coverage continues to exist for her."
— Erin Jorgensen, 33, communications director at the MU International Programs
"I am someone who has difficulty obtaining insurance. I have preexisting conditions, so in terms of cost and affordability, (the Medicaid program) is critical to me."
— Marti Hancook, 43, insurance agent
Missourian reporters Will Skipworth, Larissa Gao, Clivia Liang, Abby Orf and Feiyu Su contributed to this report.