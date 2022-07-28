Adrian Plank knows about a lot of issues that need to be fixed in Columbia from talking to residents during his previous campaigns as well as being in the working class himself.

Adrian Plank said he plans to make the working class a priority if he wins Tuesday's Democratic primary for 47th Missouri House District representative.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • A Summer '22 reporter for the Columbia Missourian. You can reach me at (314)680-3495 or maelisha.boclair@gmail.com. Follow me @maelishaa on Instagram and Twitter for more news updates from me as well!

Recommended for you