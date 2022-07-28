Adrian Plank knows about a lot of issues that need to be fixed in Columbia from talking to residents during his previous campaigns as well as being in the working class himself.
Adrian Plank said he plans to make the working class a priority if he wins Tuesday's Democratic primary for 47th Missouri House District representative.
He faces Chimene Schwach in the primary election, and the winner of that race meets Republican candidate John Martin in November, if no one else files before Aug. 1.
A union carpenter himself, Plank said he is aware of the issues facing members of the working class.
“Here’s this working-class guy that just wants to make it better and fair for all of us,” said Alyce Turner, a member of the Democratic Central Committee who has known Plank since 2018.
Plank was born and raised in Missouri by his mother and father with his three brothers. Growing up, he said, his family struggled financially, even with his father working three part-time jobs, until securing a union job at the Thomas Hill power plant in northwest Missouri.
The first issue Plank said he would like to address would be minimizing the influence of super PACs because “that system doesn’t work for the working-class.”
Another issue is improving union wages, health care and retirement plans. Additional issues include better wages for teachers, red-flag gun laws, funding for green energy and universal access to broadband.
Plank decided to become involved in politics after he knocked on doors for Bernie Sanders in 2016. He said he sees a need for change in the political system because he believes it doesn't serve the working class.
He ran twice against Chuck Basye, in 2018 and 2020. In the 2020 election, Plank received 43% of the vote and believes he can win this time if he gets past the primary election.
Basye spent eight years in the state House of Representatives representing District 47 but term limits prevented him from running for re-election this year.
Plank said he wants to help those with the same issues he has confronted, as well as issues the government is not working to fix.
He is a union carpenter but stopped working to devote more time to his campaign. He said he has spent the majority of his days for the last four months knocking on doors throughout the community.
Turner said Plank has helped quite a few young adults get union jobs so they can earn a living wage. Those he has helped see him as an advocate for the community.
“He was there for me in my darkest hour," said Colleen O’Connor, who met Plank after helping him with his first campaign against Basye. They have since become friends.
"He just helps people like that all throughout Columbia," she said. "He just doesn’t say no to anybody.”