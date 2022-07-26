Bio Box

Age: 48

Hometown: Columbia

Website: angelapetersonforjudge.com

Facebook: Angela Peterson for Judge

Education: Bachelor of science in accountancy in 1994 from MU; master of accountancy in 1996 from MU; law degree in 1999 from MU.

Occupation: Attorney for Columbia Family Law Group LLC.

Background: Peterson was appointed by the state Supreme Court to serve on the Committee for Access to Family Courts and volunteers as an application assistant for Missouri's Safe at Home program.