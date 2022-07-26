Angela Peterson

Angela Peterson is running for Boone County Family Court Judge.

 Columbia Family Law Group

Throughout her campaign for associate circuit judge, Angela Peterson has emphasized that she is an experienced attorney.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment Reporter. Summer 2022. Journalism MA student with a focus on Cross-Platform Editing and Producing. Reach me at navavc@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you