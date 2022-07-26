Throughout her campaign for associate circuit judge, Angela Peterson has emphasized that she is an experienced attorney.
Her path to choosing law as a career was not traditional, she said, but her passion for justice grew over time.
Originally from St. Louis, she moved to Columbia in 1991 to begin her studies at MU, where she graduated with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accountancy and a law degree in 1999.
Her business program at MU required her to attend tax classes at the law school and take an oral exam. As an introvert, Peterson said she felt nervous and out of her element, but after the exam, her professor asked her if she’d consider being a tax lawyer instead of a tax accountant.
“I had not, and I was pregnant again at the time,” she said.
Although she considered it late to start a career from scratch, she decided a law degree would complement her knowledge in accountancy. She was admitted into law school with a full scholarship, and after two decades as a family attorney, she is now a candidate for associate circuit judge, Division 10, which handles legal family matters.
Peterson, 48,began her career as a staff attorney with Mid-Missouri Legal Services, a non-profit that gives free legal assistance to low-income individuals. She was later promoted to litigation director and held that position for 11 years.
She has also served as a supervising attorney for Rule 13 certified law students in court proceedings as part of the Family Violence Clinic at MU. She now works as an attorney at Columbia Family Law Group LLC.
Her years working for Mid-Missouri Legal Services gave her the opportunity to represent people different from her in background and life experiences, she said.
“I learned a lot about the need for everybody to be represented, for the need for real justice and a level playing field,” Peterson said.
As an attorney, Peterson said she doesn’t only see her clients as cases, but as individuals who teach her "things about life I will never know or experience.”
Gary Stamper, also a family law attorney, said he had occasionally seen Peterson in court over the last two decades when she served for the legal aid agency, and, at times, he has faced her as an opponent in family law cases.
Stamper said he felt drawn to Peterson’s advocacy for the underprivileged and disenfranchised.
“She was, at times, irritatingly difficult to deal with in her advocacy for her clients, but I always respected her commitment to serve people in need in family court,” he said.
Stamper also said he has always been impressed by her work ethic in the face of single parenthood, and that Peterson has a grasp of the law and experience that will translate into an effective judge. “She will hit the ground running.”
“If I am elected, my focus and goal will be to do my job, address those in front of me with an issue, listen to disputes, apply the law and make decisions,” she said. “Maybe it’s the old accountant in me, but first and foremost, I’ve got to do the job I’m elected to do.”
Peterson measured the impact a family lawyer and a Division 10 judge have on the community with “The Starfish Story,” where a girl tries to save starfish by throwing them back into the ocean.
While others laugh and tell her she will not save them all as they are too many, she keeps throwing and responds “but I saved one.”
“To me, the impact that you have on one family, whether the outcome is positive or negative, resonates within the community as a whole," she said. "I want to make a positive impact on each person that would see me in my courtroom."