Bob Nolte left his job as director of compliance for MU Athletics to campaign full time for Boone County recorder of deeds.
He said he sees it as his chance to serve an office that "really does touch almost everyone's lives."
Nolte, 34, grew up in Schenectady, New York, but he has lived in Columbia for 10 years.
If elected, he said he plans to prioritize upholding the trust the public has in the recorder's office. The office is doing its job well when residents don't have to think about it every day, he said, because they trust the recorder is taking care of things, he said.
He said he puts value on outstanding customer service. His experience working in compliance taught him ways to build strong customer relationships, whether he's giving the customer the news they want to hear or not, he added.
"You can't always give the answer they want to hear, but they want to know that you've tried your best, that you're willing to help," he said.
He also wants to implement a more efficient marriage license request process. The process now requires both parties to fill out the request form in the office, then receive and sign the license.
Nolte wants to streamline that by allowing residents to enter all the data and put in the request online beforehand.
He agrees with other candidates about the importance of the recorder's office being up to date and the need to digitize old records.
Nolte said he appreciates the progress the office has made to digitize old records and wants to continue chipping away at this long-term project. He believes residents should be able to securely access online documents and wants to make certain the office is current on the best protocols.
Nolte earned a bachelor's degree in history from Binghampton University and a master's degree in educational administration from the University of Southern California.
He was a diver at the Division I level in undergrad and became president of the NCAA Student Athlete Advisory Committee chapter on his campus.
This provided early legislative and rule-making experience, he said, which gave him a head start entering graduate school.
Nolte's former colleague Mary Anne Austin said he has a "phenomenal personality" and that "seeing him running just made absolute sense to me."
"I think he has a really good vision for the office," said Bettie Johnson, former Boone County recorder of deeds for 36 years, and that his background in compliance is "a really good fit."
Nolte said that Boone County is "where I've chosen to live, where I've chosen to make my life."
He's enthusiastic about helping the county grow and improve and said he wants it to attract high-quality talent, as well as give people opportunities to stay for the long term.
Nolte praised the work the office staff does.
"I want to stand shoulder to shoulder with them and do that work every day as a team," he said.
