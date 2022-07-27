Chimene Schwach considers herself committed to becoming involved in the community and promoting change.
She is involved in a number of organizations that focus on gun safety, reproductive rights, child safety and more. Schwach often testifies during legislative hearings in Jefferson City.
“I’ve seen her in Jefferson City testifying on bills, and she understands what it takes to be heard on legislation and how that process plays out, so I think she’ll hit the ground running,” Kristin Bowen said.
Bowen and Schwach are volunteers for the Columbia chapter of Moms Demand Action, a national organization that advocates for safer gun laws.
Schwach was born in Covington, Kentucky, but raised in Missouri and Kansas, where her mother was mayor of Westwood Hills for 20 years.
Schwach moved to Columbia about 13 years ago and lives in the city with her husband and two sons.
Her most recent position was as a Boone County advocate supervisor for Missouri’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). She said she supervised caseworkers dealing with a child or siblings who had been removed from their homes and taken into protective custody by the state for abuse and/or neglect.
Schwach resigned from that position in order to campaign full time for Missouri House District 47 representative.
She faces Adrian Plank in Tuesday's primary election to fill the seat vacated by Chuck Basye. The winner will run against Republican John Martin in November, and anyone else who files before Aug. 1.
As a state representative, Schwach said she would work on legislation that expands Medicaid to cover mothers and newborn babies for up to 13 months, which could improve infant mortality rates.
She said she would also like to see more state funding to improve broadband in all communities, as well as well-placed solar and wind energy alternatives, more funding for public transportation, fair living wages and common sense gun laws.
In Columbia, Schwach is on the board of directors for the Missouri Family Health Council, on the board for Southwest Swim Club, the president of the Blue Thunder Track Club, manager of education and outreach for the Ragtag Film Society and director of the after-school program at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
She said she has made numerous connections and friends through her involvement in the community.
She said she tries to build a connection with every person she talks to when knocking on doors and even picked up a prescription after discovering the person had no transportation to get the medicine.
“You can go to about any progressive cause in Columbia, and Chimene has had her hand in that," said Andrea Waner, Ward 2 council member who knows Schwach through their volunteer work at Planned Parenthood.
"Whether it’s helping with a fundraiser, an event or advocating in the legislature, she’s been involved in all of it,” Waner said.