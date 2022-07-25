Connie Leipard running for presiding Boone County commissioner

Connie Leipard has announced her candidacy for the Boone County presiding commissioner position.

 Courtesy of Connie Leipard

Connie Leipard

Connie Leipard, a Columbia businesswoman who owns Quality Drywall Construction, is running in the upcoming Republican primary election for Boone County presiding commissioner.

  General assignment reporter 2022. Journalism major and History minor at MU.

