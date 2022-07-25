Connie Leipard
Connie Leipard, a Columbia businesswoman who owns Quality Drywall Construction, is running in the upcoming Republican primary election for Boone County presiding commissioner.
On Aug. 2, she faces fellow Republican Jimmy Pounds, and the winner will run against Kip Kendrick, a Democrat, in November.
Leipard, 62, owns the construction company with her husband, Michael. The company opened in 1979 to work on residential and multi-family units, mainly finishing and hanging drywall.
In 1985, it expanded into the commercial sector to complete projects throughout the state, including work on the Columbia Mall.
It is Leipard's first time running for public office.
“I’m a rookie at running for public office, and I believe the county could utilize a common-sense, multifaceted person with a lot of different kinds of experiences," she said.
"I’ve had many years of executive leadership experience, and that would be very important to bring to the table.”
Leipard has lived in Boone County most of her life, and it's where she raised her family. She said she likes to spend time outdoors, and enjoys hunting, fishing and camping.
She was named Columbia Daily Tribune’s Businesswoman of the Year in 2016 and was also president of the National Association of Women in Construction the same year.
In terms of her agenda, Leipard listed her three key issues as public safety, infrastructure and economic development with quality jobs.
“Wrapped into all of that is transparency, financial accountability and being engaged with the community so you know what’s on their heart and mind,” Leipard said.
Leipard also emphasizes the importance of being active in the community.
“I believe fully that you need to be engaged with the whole of the county, which means going to their meetings and going to community events," she said. "Being that engaged type of person is so important in leadership.”
Dave Griggs, a longstanding retailer in flooring who has worked with Leipard, describes her as a "solid, honest local businesswoman in the community.”
“I think the most important quality that she has, particularly relating to this office, is her background and knowledge in project management," Griggs said.
"I’m a former county commissioner," he added. "So I can testify that project management is a real significant part of the commission's job. It is kind of the general manager of all other county offices and manages the budget and approves the budget."
Don Hough, a longtime acquaintance of Leipard, talked about her commitment to the Boone County community.
“She was raised here and is always looking for ways to make it a better place. Her business ethics prove that,” Hough said.
Leipard called serious commitment one of her most important qualities.
“I’ve been a committed person my entire life. I’m committed to my marriage. I’ve been married to the same guy for 40-plus years. I’m committed to our business, been in it for 40-plus years. I’m committed to the multiple boards I serve on locally, regionally and nationally.”
She also said she's committed to improving the lives of other people, both her family and those she works for and with.
"I just think that’s a huge part of having a servant’s heart. To serve other people is not about you," she said. "It's about them."
