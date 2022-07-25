The Aug. 2 primary election will be the fourth race James “Jimmy” Pounds has entered for Boone County presiding commissioner, after campaigning in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

He is the owner of James Pounds Construction, founded in 2003. Pounds said his business experience has motivated him to work on behalf of affordable housing in Boone County.

  General assignment reporter 2022. Journalism major and History minor at MU.

