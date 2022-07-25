Jimmy Pounds
The Aug. 2 primary election will be the fourth race James "Jimmy" Pounds has entered for Boone County presiding commissioner, after campaigning in 2012, 2014 and 2016.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Aug. 2 primary election will be the fourth race James "Jimmy" Pounds has entered for Boone County presiding commissioner, after campaigning in 2012, 2014 and 2016.
He is the owner of James Pounds Construction, founded in 2003. He said his experience in construction has motivated him to work on behalf of affordable housing in Boone County.
Pounds, 56, said he has a deep understanding of the housing market and how it functions.
“We have a tremendous void in affordable housing," he said. "There aren’t any starter homes anymore. They just don’t exist. Anybody wanting to get into the housing market such as first-time home buyers, they’re having to go into the older homes.”
He said he wants to move beyond promises and concentrate on action.
“We’ve had all the same people that have had a lot of lip service about affordable housing and these different issues around Boone County, but nothing has been resolved,” he said.
One of his work colleagues, Rick Sage, talked about Pounds' background in construction and how it applies to affordable housing in the county.
“When you take somebody who’s got 20-plus years in building and developing in Boone County, I mean he’s got a very good understanding of what it takes to make projects go through and keep them affordable,” Sage said.
Pounds has volunteered his expertise in construction to help Second Chance, an organization based in Boonville that cares for abandoned pets until they are adopted.
Another colleague, Liz Wilden, also describes working with him at St. Andrews Lutheran Church.
“I’ve known him for over 20 years, and he’s been a wonderful friend plus colleague. I worked with him on mission trips through our church at St. Andrews, and he shared his time and expertise and construction to work on mission trips throughout the country.”
She called him a "great teacher" and said that is especially evident when working with others.
"We took several kids on this mission trip with us, and he was able to teach them how to use certain tools and build things, and taught them a lot of life skills, which I think was very beneficial because these kids hadn’t had access to that,” Wilden said.
Pounds' vision for the future of Boone County is to make it a more affordable place to live and improve the lives of members of his community.
“I love Boone County, and I want to serve my neighbors and friends," he said. "I want my kids to come back to Boone County and be able to afford to come back."
He said he has traveled the globe and chose to return to Boone County.
“I’ve been around the world and I ended up right back here," he said. "I don’t know if this tells you anything or not, but I’ve lived in Texas, Florida, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. I ended up right back here. I have a great appreciation for Boone County.”
General assignment reporter 2022. Journalism major and History minor at MU. You can reach me at amzyr@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom 573- (882) 5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.