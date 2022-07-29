Third Ward incumbent and former Marine Karl Skala began his career on the City Council in 2007.
Prior to this, he served on the Planning and Zoning Commission for seven years. In 1998, the year before he joined the commission, he established a neighborhood association to communicate with the city about up-zoning issues.
On the topic of crime, he believes it to be overstated, telling the Missourian in 2019 that perceptions "far exceed" the level of crime that's been decreasing over 20 years. He also mentioned that while Columbia is not without crime, community policing has helped combat the problem and improved relationships between neighborhood residents and the police.
At a council meeting July 18, he expressed a desire to push Columbia's utility to 100% renewable energy by 2030.
Skala also believes with the use of American Rescue Plan Act and Build Back Better Act funds, Columbia can improve services for the mentally ill and homeless, as well as develop public transportation and job opportunities.
He has helped establish a city comprehensive plan and a strategic plan, as well as helping develop Columbia's Unified Development Code.
Personal friend Henry Ottinger said Skala has described himself as "civically obsessed, and I think that’s pretty accurate.”
Skala and Ottinger knew each other by reputation first: Both were members of the city's Environment and Energy Commission. While Ottinger said their tenures didn’t coincide, they were “allies on various issues.”
According to former mayor of Columbia Brian Treece, Skala "has the institutional memory that City Council needs right now. He's very committed to rounding out group dynamics ... (to) yield better public policy."
Describing work with Skala as a pleasure, Treece added, "He doesn't come to council with preconceived notions."
Ottinger calls Skala a man with a methodical way of thinking, whose background as a researcher enables him to reach rational conclusions.
“I don't see him as any sort of knee-jerk ideologue. That some progressives don’t think he’s progressive enough, and that conservatives see him as too progressive is meaningful, perhaps,” Ottinger said.
Skala calls his role "very rewarding."
“When you do this job, you're gonna please some people and you're gonna displease other people, but what you have to do is you have to make decisions based on what is in the interests of most people who live here," he said.
In terms of city politics, Skala said he is content with the choices he’s made in a long, consistent career.
"Things have not changed a whole lot in terms of what folks want in the city survey," he said. "Almost always on top is public safety and the other thing that follows that is infrastructure."
His office hours provide a forum for the public to express their concerns. He adopted this practice from his time working in the MU veterinary school for over 20 years.
In 2007, he set up a time on the Saturdays before a Monday council meeting to sit in a coffee shop and talk to members of the public. He's currently at Coffee Zone between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. before a council meeting.
Ottinger called his availability to constituents "impressive."
"To those who claim he’s opinionated, hard-headed, (or) rigid, I will say he does listen," Ottinger said. "Whether or not he agrees or is moved, that I can’t say. But he will listen.”
Outside of hosting a radio show and listening to classical music, Skala loves playing with his Shetland sheepdog puppy. It’s what he does at the start of every day.
He believes his commitment to the council makes a worthwhile contribution.
“I have no (other political) aspirations," he said. "City Council for me is as good as it gets.”