Karl Skala (copy)

 Audrey Stanard/Missourian

Third Ward incumbent and former Marine Karl Skala began his career on the City Council in 2007.

Prior to this, he served on the Planning and Zoning Commission for seven years. In 1998, the year before he joined the commission, he established a neighborhood association to communicate with the city about up-zoning issues.

  Reach me at ejhcwh@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @EJHaas3.

