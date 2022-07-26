Bio Box

Age: 32

Hometown: Columbia

Website: kaylaforjudge.com

Facebook: Kayla For Judge

Education: Bachelor of science in justice systems at Truman State University in 2012, law degree at MU in 2016.

Occupation: Senior associate attorney at the Rogers Ehrhardt law firm and adjunct professor in law at MU.

Background: Member of Missouri's Supreme Court's Commission for Racial and Ethnic Fairness and 2021 inductee of the Boys and Girls Club Alumni Hall of Honor.