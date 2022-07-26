When Kayla Jackson-Williams was in sixth grade, her teacher noticed her talkative, assertive nature. If she didn’t end up as an attorney, “something went wrong,” she heard him say.
From that point forward, she knew she wanted to become a lawyer. Now, after practicing law for five years, she is seeking to become associate circuit judge for Division 10, which handles all family, juvenile and adult abuse law matters.
Jackson-Williams, 32, earned her law degree at MU in 2016 and went on to practice family law at the Stange Law Firm in Columbia.
From 2017 to 2019, she practiced criminal law at the Missouri State Public Defender's Office, then joined the Rogers Ehrhardt firm in Columbia in 2020.
Born and raised in St. Louis, Jackson-Williams describes her childhood and teenage years as difficult. She was raised by a single mother and her brother suffered from sickle beta thalassemia, a disease that affects red blood cells.
“I wasn’t necessarily alone, but my mother and brother were in the hospital a lot,” she said.
Early on, she was involved in the Boys and Girls Club of America and said scholarships she earned allowed her to attend college.
Now a volunteer for the club, Jackson-Williams wants to have an impact on school-aged children entering the prison system.
She said she decided to run for associate circuit judge because she believes the legal system needs diversity in a number of ways.
“I have a diverse legal and personal background," she said. "Both of those things will allow me to be an amazing judge and bridge cultural and generational gaps in our county."
Jackson-Williams said she has been an attorney in nine jury trials, countless bench trials and hearings. She also said that while experience matters, the quality of her experience matters more.
“Over the years, I’ve proven that I am a quality attorney who has an immense amount of experience in a short amount of time," she said. "I think that is important for people to know.”
She also said she wants to implement a family treatment court program in Boone County that mirrors the one in Callaway County. This would allow those who have substance abuse or mental health issues to get treatment without the criminal component necessary to enter the mental health or drug court in Boone County.
Her main goal as a judge would be to exercise fairness and be equitable across the board, she said, “despite how much money a person makes or who a person knows.”
“I believe all of our judges do a great job at that, and I would want to continue on that path.”
In her words, an ideal judge needs to be honest, fair, trustworthy, intelligent, hardworking and willing to put preconceived notions aside and recognize their biases.
“People do not care what you know until they know that you care,” Jackson-Williams said. She has centered her legal practice and her campaign around this message, which she attributes to her professor, mentor and campaign treasurer Bob Bailey.
Bailey said he would not attach his name to a candidate unless he truly believed the candidate was qualified. He said he doesn’t follow the day-to-day operations of the circuit court, but he knows prosecutors, public defenders, defense attorneys and judges who have interacted with Jackson-Williams.
“They all have told me she is a superb public defender and attorney who represents her clients with tremendous advocacy, respect and concern for them as individuals, and is able to combine practice, motherhood and volunteering efforts with being a stellar attorney for her clients,” he said.
As an attorney, mother, advocate and candidate in the Aug. 2 primary, Jackson-Williams said she relates to a saying she took from "Oh, the Places You'll Go" by Dr. Seuss: "Life is a great balancing act."
“That applies to me every day,” she said.