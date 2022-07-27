Nick Knoth considered education to be his "salvation" growing up.

He lived in O'Fallon, Illinois, just east of St. Louis, facing food insecurity and evictions. That caused him and his single mother to move 20 times before he started high school.

  General Assignment reporter, summer 2022.

