Nick Knoth considered education to be his "salvation" growing up.
He lived in O'Fallon, Illinois, just east of St. Louis, facing food insecurity and evictions. That caused him and his single mother to move 20 times before he started high school.
He said he loved school, and because of his teachers' support, he was able to attend MU where he majored in political science and history.
Knoth, 27, is a self-proclaimed "government nerd" and has dedicated his career to working in government at all levels. He is one of three Democrats vying in the Aug. 2 primary election to become the county recorder. The winner will face Shamon Jones, a Republican, in November.
His professional experience includes working as an intern in the Missouri House of Representatives, as well as U.S. Congress. He also has worked in local government, including with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
Knoth has served on several local commissions, including the Columbia's Housing and Community Development Commission and the board of representatives for the Boone County's Family Access Center of Excellence. He volunteers for the Boys & Girls Club of Columbia and has been on the board of directors for over a year.
Knoth said there is "a tremendous need" to address equitable access that meets the needs of the county's diverse residents. When a service is only available Monday through Friday, 8-to-5, he said, it "might as well not exist" for those who work more than one job, take care of children or work full time in a town 30 minutes from Columbia.
He said he plans to prioritize expanding the hours, increasing accessibility and bringing the recorder's office "to the people." He would also like to periodically travel to communities throughout the county for more convenient service.
"We can do that, and we should do that," he said.
Knoth agrees with the other two candidates about the importance of modernizing the office, which can be done by embracing technology, putting additional services online and digitizing records, he said.
"There is incredible opportunity for this office to evolve," he said. He adds that the recorder of deeds can "become an advocate for better government as a whole."
Knoth said he has a strong connection to the county due to the relationships he's built through various committees and volunteer experiences that have allowed him to meet citizens of almost all municipalities in Boone County. .
"If you're going to live in Missouri, I don't think there's a better place to live than Boone County," he said. "Whatever type of living you want, whatever type of work you want, you can find in this county."
His work in various non-profits and local government departments has shown him that "we all have the same issues we're just operating at a different scale," he said, referring to all of the municipalities in Boone County.
Knoth emphasized the need for bridge-building in today's political climate. He said he takes pride in the number of bi-partisan and county-wide endorsementshe has, including those from the mayors of Rocheport, Centralia and Hallsville.
"I think he's out to do public service and do it well, to represent all," said Chris Cox, mayor of Centralia, "he has integrity."
If elected, he said he plans to focus on carrying out the duties of the position in a way that reflects the people he serves, as opposed to a political agenda.
"I'm promising people first and politics last," he said.
