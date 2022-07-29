Roy Lovelady posts a “thought of the day” every morning on Facebook after his teacup Yorkies wake him up, citing a desire "to motivate and inspire others."
“I try not to live too far in the future,” he said. “I was taught you have to live for today and prepare for the future, but not live in it.”
Lovelady, 38, is attempting to unseat incumbent Karl Skala for the position of Third Ward City Council member after establishing himself as a local activist. The two candidates received the same number of votes in the April municipal election, leading to the Aug. 2 runoff.
Lovelady is the founder of People's Defense, a nonprofit organization that promotes interaction between community and government. He also advocates on behalf of voting rights and bans on chokeholds by the police.
He said he was motivated to start the organization after the death of George Floyd.
"We decided, and discovered, that people needed help and assistance," he said, "(so) we made it a mission to help and right injustices as well as help people whenever they needed help outside of just injustices."
Help includes giving food to the community, connecting people facing criminal charges with lawyers, and giving away backpacks.
Lovelady also owns a dance studio and hair salon, and he said he hopes to continue the business.
“I thank God COVID didn’t shut them down," he said. "It did cause me to merge them together into one business, one facility … but they still operate nevertheless,” he said.
While the People's Defense has paused while Lovelady focuses on his campaign for City Council, he sees it continuing in the future by building a team of people willing to help.
Lovelady's campaign promises equal opportunities for housing, employment and business — as well as more green spaces.
He grew up in Kennett before moving to Columbia at age 13. While he’s moved away or traveled occasionally, he can’t picture anywhere else as home. He called Columbia a city for opportunity, knowledge, college and to raise a family.
“Columbia was the biggest city I’d ever seen outside of Memphis, Tennessee," he said. "I don’t know if you know much about southeast Missouri but that small town (Kennett) is very racist, it’s very segregated.
"People don’t interact as much unless it’s for business, so when I got here, people loved people, and I was just like 'wow.' Columbia has so many opportunities — no matter what background or skill or person or who you are," he said.
Lovelady said he was raised to view family as a priority. His sister, Roishonda Lovelady, said she has seen this upbringing reflected in the way he treats others.
“Roy Lovelady has been a very big inspiration in my life and our family,” she said. "He’s committed to making a change, giving back and (is) passionate about everything he puts his mind (to). He definitely has a strong love for people, especially our youth."
Lovelady also emphasizes his relationship with Christ and said his current favorite song is a gospel tune.
“It’s called 'Never Would Have Made it.' It speaks to me,” he said, describing the humility it brings him. “It reminds me not to glorify myself but to remember all the people who helped me along the way and all the different instances that caused me to be who I am today.”
Kendra Jackson, Lovelady's campaign manager, describes Lovelady’s businesses as “upscale and professional.” He started out as — and remains — her hairstylist.
"Although we have become friends over the years, we still both respect business," she said. "His ability to keep the two separate is why I respect him even more.”
Although he aspires toward a career in City Council — where he plans to “listen to the people” and “continue to be who (he is)” — Lovelady said he considers himself to already be successful.
"I was taught to love without conditions, that’s success for me," he said. "I was taught that hard work and perseverance and dedication will get you the things that your heart desires. Success is not materialistic to me.”