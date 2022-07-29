Roy Lovelady

Roy Lovelady

 Minh Connors/Missourian

Roy Lovelady posts a “thought of the day” every morning on Facebook after his teacup Yorkies wake him up, citing a desire "to motivate and inspire others."

“I try not to live too far in the future,” he said. “I was taught you have to live for today and prepare for the future, but not live in it.”

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Studying digital and print journalism. Reach me at ejhcwh@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @EJHaas3.

Recommended for you