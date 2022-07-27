Shannon Martin is a sixth-generation Boone County resident but a first- generation politician.
Her family has called the county home for six generations, and Martin graduated from Hallsville High School and Columbia College. She's lived in Columbia since she entered the work force after high school, raised her child as a single mother and is currently a caretaker for her father.
Martin, 52, has worked as a deputy recorder of deeds for four years and said "it was just natural. It was some place I just loved to be. I loved the records. I love what they stand for."
Prior to working in the recorder's office, Martin worked at the Boone County Courthouse, as a legal assistant for several attorneys and for the university.
She saw running for the recorder of deeds position as the natural next step in her career. She said she sees it as a position where she can continue to learn, as well as support the office employees.
"They're family," she said and added, "It's about the integrity of the office."
If elected, she said she will prioritize upholding the excellent reputation that the Boone County recorder's office has built over the years among other other counties in Missouri.
At conferences with other recorder's offices from around the state, she said, "I've heard them speak of Boone County and all the standards that Boone County has set."
Martin said she has seen how smaller counties call the office in Boone County for advice or questions about documents, and said that if elected, she plans to "continue that level that they expect from Boone County."
She agrees with other candidates that digitizing records and staying up-to-date with technology is important. She recently attended a conference with the office software provider to learn details of the technology and ensure that the office is using is as efficiently as possible.
Martin said she believes in providing quality customer service to everyone who walks into the office. It's important for the community to know that the records are free and available to search and that the employees are available to help, she said.
Records and books are available online, and there are computers in the office where employees can show customers how to search. Employees can also help find records on the phone for those out of state, she said.
"She's just one of those people that goes above and beyond to help," said Shannon Spradling, longtime friend and owner of Spradling Engineering.
"I've completely stepped out of any boundary that I'd ever set for myself," said Martin, who has been campaigning in addition to her full-time job.
She said she never imagined herself running in a local government election when she began working in the recorder's office, but it "turned into so much more."
Martin's former employer, local attorney Lorri Kline, described her as a "dedicated, dependable" employee who "has experience."
"It's a learning position, it never stops, there's always change that comes with it," Martin said, "but having the base knowledge is going to set me apart."