Shannon Martin is a sixth-generation Boone County resident but a first- generation politician.

Her family has called the county home for six generations, and Martin graduated from Hallsville High School and Columbia College. She's lived in Columbia since she entered the work force after high school, raised her child as a single mother and is currently a caretaker for her father.

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2022. Studying writing and reporting journalism with a Spanish minor. Reach me at mcmzdv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

