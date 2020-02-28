Bernie Sanders supporters will have the opportunity to show their support Saturday for the Democratic presidential candidate by attending a campaign kick-off hosted by Mid-Missouri for Bernie.
The event will be at 11 a.m. at the new local campaign headquarters at 1107 University Ave., according to a news release from the campaign.
The event will feature an open house of the headquarters that will include training and phone bank work to help the campaign in its efforts to raise voter support. Campaign field organizer Daniel Keane will offer an introduction to the event and a guest speaker, whose identity was not released, will attend, according to the release.
Maren Bell Jones is a volunteer with Mid-Missouri for Bernie. She noted in the news release that in 2016 Bernie's campaign won 60% of the Democratic primary vote in Boone County.
"Our goal for 2020 is to not only bolster his support in Columbia," she said, "but to do more rural outreach for working class voters all over the central Missouri region."