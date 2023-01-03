Kip Kendrick, right, and Vicki Hobbs, center, celebrate Kendrick’s victory

Kip Kendrick, right, and Vicki Hobbs, center, celebrate Kendrick’s victory in the presiding commissioner race Nov. 8 at Big Daddy’s BBQ. Kendrick won the race against Connie Leipard by 7,776 votes.

 Shane Palma

The latest statewide election shows that Boone County’s blue island status is seemingly unwavering in an increasingly Republican state.

Boone County voted an almost straight Democratic ticket in this year’s midterm election, sparing only Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, who is entering her final term representing District 44. Boone County Treasurer Dustin Stanton is a Republican incumbent who was unseated.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you