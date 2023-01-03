The latest statewide election shows that Boone County’s blue island status is seemingly unwavering in an increasingly Republican state.
Boone County voted an almost straight Democratic ticket in this year’s midterm election, sparing only Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, who is entering her final term representing District 44. Boone County Treasurer Dustin Stanton is a Republican incumbent who was unseated.
After redistricting by the legislature confined five House districts fully to Boone County, Democrats flipped two seats this fall for a total of four Democrat representatives plus Toalson Reisch. Statewide, five House seats flipped to Democrats and two to the Republicans.
In 2024, Toalson Reisch and Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, will be unable to run again, leaving the two remaining Republican-held Boone County legislative seats up for grabs.
Rowden said if the county doesn’t elect any Republicans in the next cycle, it will be left without majority representation in the legislature.
“If we’re being represented by an entirely Democratic delegation in 2024, and Republicans still hold the majority that they do in Jefferson City, that is a problem of pretty epic proportions for the city of Columbia,” Rowden said.
Kip Kendrick, the incoming Boone County Presiding Commissioner, said during his time in the state legislature, he saw some friction arise with places predominantly represented by Democrats, like St. Louis and Kansas City. He said it is not about the geographical areas or the residents, but there can be a difference in priorities and policies between the Democrats and the rest of the legislature that results in sometimes distracting disagreements.
“I’ve seen it play out too often in the building, and it sucks up a lot of the oxygen in the room,” Kendrick said.
He also said more recently the legislature has been unhappy with and tried to change local policy initiatives and decisions across the state.
However, he said he has not seen the friction for Boone County. Rowden said it is just the law of politics that a small group of Democrats typically cannot get many big things done in a Republican supermajority.
Rowden and Kendrick agreed that District 44 will likely remain Republican in 2024, and Rowden said his seat will be difficult for a Democrat to flip. Kendrick said Boone County could shift more to the left in 2024, but likely won’t go completely blue.
Terry Smith, a political science professor at Columbia College, said that of the five districts in Boone County, District 44 is clearly the most Republican leaning and he expects it to remain Republican in 2024. However, he said the recent election showed Boone County being light blue, and depending on national trends, it should be at least that blue by 2024.
Missouri moving more red
The county maintains its status despite Missouri leaning more and more conservative. Rowden noted that when he was first elected in 2012, Missouri had a Democratic governor, U.S. senator and state treasurer. Now, those positions are held by Republicans.
“Since then, Republicans have won every statewide office to the point where it’s hard now for Democrats to even field competitive candidates in a lot of these races,” Rowden said.
Kendrick said he watched his hometown in northeast Missouri move from a Democratic stronghold to solid red over the years.
He credited the change partially to people being more tuned in to national politics and applying that discourse to local candidates.
Smith said there are a few reasons he believes Missouri has turned more conservative over the years. He said there used to be dozens of conservative Democrats in the Missouri General Assembly, but they were replaced by Republicans as they were term-limited.
Republicans took control of the state Senate in 2001 and the House of Representatives in 2002 and have controlled it ever since, growing to be the supermajority, meaning their actions are veto proof.
Smith also said Republicans have had success with cultural and social issues like guns and abortion rights in Missouri. Labor unions are a strong component of the Democratic party, he said, but they have declined in Missouri.
Rowden said that in some cases, the shift could be due to the Democratic Party moving further left and pushing against pro-life and pro-second amendment sentiments in the state.
Despite this, Boone County is still voting blue, and Smith said one big reason is MU. Colleges are a strong indicator that an area will vote blue, and Smith said Columbia attracts young progressives and people who stay in town after graduating.
Rowden agreed that the university is a leading reason for the blue bubble.
Smith said that Democrats need to figure out how to increase voting beyond four of the 115 counties in the state and pointed out U.S. Sen. John Fetterman as a good model in Pennsylvania.
“One of the things that he did was visit every county in Pennsylvania,” Smith said. “Even though he might not have won a whole lot of votes in some of those counties, the symbolism of that is very strong.”
Anthony Lupo, chairman of the Boone County Republican Central Committee, said that Republicans have been more competitive recently and some local candidates lost by only a few percentage points this year.
However, he said Republicans need to get used to the redistricting that placed all five districts within Boone County. Districts 50 and 47 used to bleed into the neighboring mostly rural counties that favored GOP candidates but are now cut off at the county line. District 50 used to reach down to the southernmost part of the county but has shrunk in geographical size to fit just under District 45 and doesn’t quite reach Peirpont.
Republican Sara Walsh represented District 50 after winning a special election in 2017. in 2021, she entered the race for the 4th congressional district but eventually dropped out after redistricting placed her in the 3rd congressional district. Republican Chuck Basye represented District 47 for eight years but was term-limited and replaced by Democrat Adrian Plank in the latest election.
The senate district map also changed, placing District 19 fully in Boone County. Previously, Rowden’s district included a large area west of Boone County.
Lupo said he is looking forward to the challenge of electing Republicans in Boone County in 2024.