After nearly eight years on the Columbia City Council, Second Ward Council member Mike Trapp said he's leaning against seeking another term in the April 2021 election.
On Jan. 23, Trapp made a Facebook post with a link to his personal blog and a caption saying he was on "the downslope of public life." Trapp does not want to make any formal decisions until next January.
"I didn't realize I was making an announcement," Trapp said about his Facebook post. "I wanted to promote my blog and less organized content. I thought if I mentioned I was on the downslope, it would slow (public criticism) a little."
Trapp made his then-5-year-old blog private when he ran for City Council for the first time in 2012. Now, though, he felt it was a good time to reintroduce Multiconstruct with a post reflecting on the past decade of his life.
He likes his position on the council but said he's just ready to move on to other things. He has juggled council work and careers before, but he has projects he wants to focus more attention on. Helping provide homeless people with resources through his consulting firm AAAAChange is one. Writing is another.
"I love the opportunity city government gives to give back, but it complicates doing other things I want to do," he said. "It's not that I don't want to do this, but there are other things I want to do that are not compatible (with City Council)."
Trapp was first elected to be the council's Second Ward representative in 2012, when he defeated Bill Pauls and Mike Atkinson. He won his second and third terms by fending off challenges from Paul Love.
There are some issues Trapp still wants to work on before he leaves office. Specifically, he wants to increase affordability and combat segregation in housing.
He also has some economic concerns to address. He said he is concerned about the gap between wages and prices in Columbia. He also wants to take a shot at increasing the city's revenue and decreasing its budget problems.
"I want to hand off a city better than it was when I found it," he said. "I'm not sure that's true here (with the city's revenue)."
Regardless of his decision, Trapp said his time as a council member has been worthwhile for how much he's learned and the changes he's been able to make.
"It's kind of a modest thing in the cosmic scheme of things, to be in a local government in a small-to-mid-sized city in the Midwest, but boy, Columbia is a special place, and the deeper I get to know it, the more special I see it as," he said.
He also said, however, that he was looking forward to the day when he's able to make personal Facebook posts without worrying about what the public would say — or receiving calls from journalists.
"I have more plans as a civic activist after my mandatory 1-year blackout period where our charter does not allow past members to influence Council," he wrote in his blog post. "I'm looking forward to that though, just between you and I, constant reader."
Voters in the upcoming municipal election will choose a new council member for the First Ward, given Clyde Ruffin's decision not to seek a third term. The candidates to replace him are Pat Fowler, Mark Anderson and Greg Pierson.