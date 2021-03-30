Sixth Ward Columbia City Council candidate Randy Minchew has raised more than 4 1/2 times the money for his campaign than incumbent Betsy Peters, who is seeking her third three-year term in next Tuesday’s municipal election.
Five of the six candidates for two council seats filed campaign finance reports with the Missouri Ethics Commission on Monday, eight days ahead of the election.
Sixth Ward candidate Philip Merriman did not file a report but indicated in an October filing that he had $300 for his campaign, including a $200 donation from himself and $100 from his wife, Kat Merriman.
Minchew reported raising a total of $48,794 for his campaign, including $13,728 since his last report 40 days before the election. He had $24,939 remaining. Recent contributions included five donations from people identifying themselves as entrepreneurs. Those included $2,500 each from Glenda Sapp and Billy Sapp and $500 from Timothy Burnam, a partner in Storage Mart.
Minchew also listed $500 donations from former MU Football Coach Gary Pinkel, Precision Electric and the Columbia Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 1055.
Peters reported raising a total of $10,405, including $4,225 since her last report. She had $4,063 remaining. Most of her recent contributions were $100 or less, but she did receive $450 from the property management company Callahan Galloway, Inc., $500 from David and Ann Mehr and $300 from Dave and Karen Green of Creative Design Group.
In the Second Ward contest, candidate Bill Weitkemper once again filed a form indicating he would neither raise nor spend more than $500 for his campaign.
Candidate Jim Meyer reported raising a total of $17,848, including $7,890 since his last filing. He had $1,400 remaining. Meyer listed $2,375 worth of contributions from real estate brokers, along with $2,500 from the Citizens for a Safe Columbia PAC; $500 each from Timothy and Patrick Burnam; and $100 each from 47th District State Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, and Dale Roberts, executive director of the Columbia Police Officers Association.
Second Ward candidate Andrea Waner reported raising a total of $13,098, including $2,605 since her last report. She had $5,444 remaining. Her donations included $500 from the Columbia Professional Firefighters union, $200 from the Missouri Central Labor Council PAC and another $100 from Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas, bringing his total contributions to her campaign to $200.
The candidates will not be required to report on their finances again before the election unless they receive individual donations of more than $5,000. Those must be reported within 48 hours.
The next round of finance reports is due 30 days after the election.