Latest campaign filings show that mayoral candidate Randall Minchew has moved ahead of Barbara Buffaloe in total funds raised for the April 5 election.
Minchew has raised $59,047 to date, compared to $43,267 raised by Buffaloe.
While Minchew leads in total funds raised, the Buffaloe campaign emphasized that they led in a number of individual contributors.
"The report shows broad community support for my campaign." Buffaloe said in a news release.
All candidates' campaigns for mayor, city council and school board were required to file a finance report with the Missouri Ethics Commission 40 days in advance of the April 5 election.
Here's a breakdown of the latest reports by race:
Mayor's Race
Minchew raised $45,522 during the recent period from 92 donors, on top of the $12,525 raised in the previous period.
The Minchew campaign reported spending $6,582 in the latest period and a total of $13,004 since the beginning of this election cycle.
In the most recent filing period, Buffaloe raised $17,422 from 74 donors, adding to the $25,854 raised in the previous period from more than 100 individual contributions.
The Buffaloe campaign reported spending $19,809 spent this period, the majority of which was attributed to fundraising and advertising for the campaign. Buffaloe's campaign has spent $21,890 to date.
David Seamon's campaign raised $2,457 in this period, with $8,973 raised in the quarter before, for a total of $11,429 from 53 individual donors.
This period, the Seamon campaign reported spending $881, bringing its total spent to date to $5,208.
Maria Oropallo raised $2,821 in this period from 27 individual donors. Her campaign has received a total of $6,362 to date. Oropallo previously raised $3,540, according to the January quarterly filing.
The Oropallo campaign said it spent $5,276 this period, and $6,873 to date.
Tanya Heath, whose campaign reported no funds in the January quarter, received $1,270, according to the most recent report. Ten donors gave a total of $592, with the rest of the money coming from loans to the campaign made by Heath.
The campaign's total expenditures came during this most recent period: $691.
City Council Ward 3
The only reports on record with MEC for Roy Lovelady and Karl Skala cover this period.
Lovelady raised $6,325, according to the report. Chrystal Graves-Yazici gave $5,000 to the campaign and another $500 came from ALP Entertainment LLC. The remaining $825 were all listed as contributions under $100 and not attributed to any individual.
So far the campaign has spent $817; $272 was spent on advertising, and the campaign made two payments of $250 to campaign workers.
Skala raised $7,320 in the same period; $1,500 came from a loan to the campaign made by Skala. The campaign received $5,515 from 19 donors.
Notably, Skala gave $1,000 to the campaign and his wife, Mahree Skala, gave $510.70 Korey Skala, the son of Karl and Mahree Skala, also gave $519.52 to the campaign. Mayor Brian Treece gave $500 to the campaign as well.
The remaining $305 was reported as less than $100 and not attributed to any specific individual.
The Skala campaign had spent $1,034 at the time of reporting. The campaign spent $1,000 on website and social media marketing with 360 CoMo Digital Marketing.
City Council Ward 4
Erica Pefferman outraised Nick Foster in the Fourth Ward race. Pefferman has raised $14,000 since the inception of her campaign. Foster raised $8,379 overall.
Pefferman raised $8,350 in the most recent period. Thirty reported contributions accounted for $8,250. The campaign reported $100 in contributions totaling $100 or less.
The campaign's expenditures totaled $7,095 to date. Pefferman's campaign spent $3,476 in the most recent period. The majority of that money was paid to Fast Signs, with a reported payment of $2,178.
In the current period, Foster raised $3,518 from 41 reported individual contributions, while $52.32 was not attributed to an individual or organization.
To date, the Foster campaign has spent $1,781. The most recent filing showed that $906 were spent in the most recent period, with $566 spent on printing signs.
School Board
Four candidates are seeking the two open school board seats.
Blake Willoughby, seeking reelection, has raised a total of $1,805. The campaign raised $1,670 in the previous period; with $135 from five donors in the most recent filing period.
Suzette Waters has raised $4,490 overall. Her campaign previously had reported raising $500. There were 32 individual contributions listed, and $70 were listed as contributions from donors giving $25 or less.
Andrea Lisenby reported a total of $8,405 for her campaign, all of which came from the most recent report. The campaign listed 48 individual contributions to the campaign.
Adam Burks raised $13,405 from 25 individual contributions. The total included $500 from Burks himself. He had no donations previously reported.
Larry and Brenda Potterfield contributed $4,500 to the Burks campaign, while Sara Potterfield also contributed $4,500. All listed the Potterfield Group as their employer. Larry and Sara Potterfield are on the board of MidwayUSA, Burks' employer.