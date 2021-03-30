Randy Minchew at a glance

Randy Minchew

2416 Kays Pointe Drive

AGE: 63

OCCUPATION: Chief operations officer for DeLine Holdings, LLC

EDUCATION: Attended high school, completed General Educational Development tests

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.minchew6thward.com

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS: Facebook, Instagram

OTHER RELEVANT BACKGROUND:

Has volunteered for several philanthropic groups, including Phoenix Health Programs, Rock the Community, Powerhouse Corp., Decade of Giving through the DeLine Foundation, Feed the Hungry, Grade A Plus and the BC Baseball League. He and his wife, Cindy Minchew, also operate a sober house for men recovering from addiction and contribute to a horse rescue ranch in Florida.