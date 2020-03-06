The Missouri Democratic Party has leveled complaints against Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft over his decision to not release data by congressional district for the Missouri presidential preference primary election next Tuesday.
“We simply can’t provide that data,” Ashcroft said in a statement Friday.
Although previous secretaries of state have provided the data, Ashcroft said in the statement that collecting the requested data would require printing special ballots.
"The request from the Missouri Democratic Party to provide that data was impossible from the beginning, as it came weeks after ballots had already been printed," he said in the statement.
The Missouri Democratic Party said in a Thursday memo to presidential campaign representatives that because several Missouri counties contain more than one congressional district, not reporting the data by district prevents accurate reporting of delegate allocation from the primary.
"Simply because one past administration provided that information does not require the current administration to do the same," responded Ashcroft's office in a Feb. 18 statement. The Democrats' original letter to Ashcroft was sent Feb. 13.
The response added that in order to obtain the missing data, the Missouri Democratic Party should work with local election authorities for the districts in question to find the numbers to report by district.
Because most of the counties with district overlap are not reporting data on the district level, "the Missouri Democratic Party will provide delegate estimates on election night," according to the party's memo to campaigns.
This estimate will be based on the percentage of voters from each congressional district in each county.
"We will do our best to provide estimates of delegate allocations quickly, but these will not be official delegate counts," said Missouri Democratic Party Executive Director Lauren Gepford in the party's Thursday news release.
"Secretary Ashcroft appears to be set on making it more difficult for Missourians to exercise their right to vote and to get the results of their vote," she added.
The Missouri primary election is Tuesday. It is an open primary, so you do not need to be registered with a party to vote.