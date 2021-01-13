Three candidates vying to represent District 45 in the Missouri House of Representatives will give stump speeches during the Boone County Democratic Central Committee's meeting on Thursday evening and will participate in a candidate forum hosted Friday by the Boone County Muleskinners.
Candidates Caleb Hall, David Tyson Smith and Scott Cristal will each get five minutes to address the central committee and any guests at 5 p.m. Thursday. Those who want to attend virtually can register for a Zoom link online.
The Muleskinners forum will take place at noon Friday. A Zoom link for that session is also available online. Those interested in registering for the Zoom broadcast can do so by signing up online. The password is 2Y7f0h.
The candidates are competing to replace Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, who announced his resignation as the representative for District 45 in November. He stepped down to accept a position as chief of staff for state Senator-elect Greg Razer, D-Kansas City.
For more information, contact Chair Lyra Noce at chair.boonecountydems@gmail.com.