Three candidates vying to represent District 45 in the Missouri House of Representatives will be participating in a forum Friday, hosted by the Boone County Muleskinners.
Candidates Caleb Hall, David Tyson Smith and Scott Cristal will each give a five-minute stump speech.
The candidates are competing to replace Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, who announced his resignation as the representative for District 45 in November. He stepped down to accept a position as chief of staff for Senator-elect Greg Razer, D-Kansas City.
The forum will take place at noon Friday, according to a press release by the Boone County Democratic Party. Those interested in registering for the Zoom broadcast can do so by signing up online.
For more information, contact Chair Lyra Noce at chair.boonecountydems@gmail.com.