Mid-Missouri’s state Senate race, and three Missouri House of Representatives races, are contested in the Nov. 3 general election.
In the Senate race, incumbent Republican Sen. Caleb Rowden faces Democrat Judy Baker. In the House races, incumbent Republican Rep. Chuck Basye faces Democrat Adrian Plank, incumbent Republican Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch faces Democrat Jacque Sample and Republican Rep. Sara Walsh faces Democrat Kari Chesney.
In an effort to help voters make an informed decision, the Missourian sent each candidate a questionnaire asking for their thoughts on several issues relevant to area residents. Some of those questions were submitted by readers. Over the next several days, answers to a different question will be published each day. Answers are provided in the candidate’s words, but each was given a 150-word limit, and edits were made if the replies exceeded this.
Here are their answers to the following question:
What do you view as the three most crucial issues that the next legislature must tackle?
State Senate District 19
Caleb Rowden, R: Rebuilding Missouri’s Economy: We have to come together to find ways to get people back to work and get our economy moving again. That means building bridges between higher education and the private sector to a degree we never have before.
Learning from COVID-19: We need to use the lessons we have learned during this COVID-19 season to advance health care, employment, and educational reforms. Being quick to act and willing to change will help us account for the moment we are in, and be better on the back end of it.
Renewing our Commitment to Higher Education Investment: I will use my position as the Senate majority leader to reengage the conversation about the importance of higher education funding. It can’t be enough to be content with not being cut…we have to work together to renew our commitment to this critical part of our community’s and our state’s economy.
Judy Baker, D: The first thing we’ll need to tackle next session is our economic recovery. We’ll need to ensure that no one is left behind. We build back by investing in working families, not by lining the pockets of big business and the wealthy.
We will also need to protect Medicaid expansion, which voters approved in Senate District 19 with 63% of the vote, to get coverage to 200,000 working Missourians as soon as possible.
I will also prioritize repealing SB600, which was supported by my Republican opponent. It takes away discretion from judges in sentencing criminal justice reform, and will lead to building more state prisons. With the budget already challenging due to COVID-19, we can’t afford to spend money on building more prisons and putting more Missourians in jail. We already have one of the highest rates of incarceration per capita in the United States.
State House District 44
Cheri Toalson Reisch, R:
COVID-19; education, both K-12 and higher ed; infrastructure (roads/bridges).
Jacque Sample, D: Economic & health recovery post-COVID.
Affordable and reliable broadband and internet availability to all areas of the state (this would support accessible healthcare and access to educational services).
Supporting our schools and teachers as they continue to navigate educational services with COVID precautions.
State House District 47
Chuck Basye, R: Providing our parents and children educational choice opportunities that include public, private, religious or home-schools options. Reducing regulations that impede small business and farmers. Providing more funding for our law enforcement organizations to address violent crime.
Adrian Plank, D: We must tackle COVID head-on. We must all work together as a state and as communities to put CDC guidelines into place to flatten this spike in COVID cases. This will, in-turn, bring back our abilities to do business in a timely fashion. We must push our federal leaders to put money in workers’ hands or we will be faced with home foreclosures, utilities turned off, and a spike in homelessness.
{strong style=”font-size: 1em;”}State House District 50{/strong}Sara Walsh, R: Determine how to pay for Medicaid expansion (the cost to Missouri is estimated to be $200m-$350m in the first year).
Ensure public safety is adequately funded.
Assess the state’s response to-date regarding the COVID-19 pandemic (what worked, what didn’t) and enact policy accordingly.
Kari Chesney, D: Public health will be one of the greatest issues facing our legislature next session. We are still amid a global pandemic, and almost 2,000 Americans are dying each day. Our state must focus on healthcare for our working people and support for our medical professionals.
Supporting Medicaid expansion will also be crucial next session. Our current representatives talk behind closed doors of not funding the expansion and watching it die even though it passed with most Missourians in favor. The will and vote of the people is top priority when it comes to legislation. We need to have legislators that believe in that mission.
Finally, restructuring our education formula and protecting public education will be another vital issue. We must fight against voucher programs and fund our schools so that children can attend five days a week. We are failing the children of Missouri right now and must do better.