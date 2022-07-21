Missouri’s most prolific Republican donor and the governor of Nebraska have joined forces to defeat former Gov. Eric Greitens in the GOP Senate primary.

Show Me Values, a political action committee formed June 2, is the biggest spender in the Missouri Senate race that has now cost almost $34 million. Its first full disclosure report, covering June, shows it raised $1.35 million during the month.

