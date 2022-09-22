Voter registration and other election deadlines are quickly approaching in Missouri ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
In Missouri, the big races are the open U.S. Senate seat and all congressional seats.
Locally, the spotlight is on the presiding Boone County commissioner, state representative seats and several other county offices are being contested.
Here's what you need to do to register to vote in Columbia and Boone County:
To check your voter registration status, visit the Missouri Secretary of State's website.
To register, voters must be 17.5 years old (18 years old to vote), a U.S. citizen and a resident of Missouri.
This year, voter registration ends on Oct. 12.
Voter registration by mail must be postmarked on or before this date.
To register to vote or update your voter registration, visit the Boone County Clerk Office's website and complete the appropriate form.
To mail a Missouri Voter Registration Application, print the form listed on the County Clerk's website or pick up a postcard registration form at government buildings, libraries, post offices or select stores. Forms should be sent to the Boone County Clerk's Office at 801 E. Walnut St., Room 236.
In-person registration is held at the County Clerk's office Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
To register to vote in Missouri, you must provide a form of identification such as a student ID, a driver's license or birth certificate. These forms of identification can be expired.
To cast your vote in November, a state or federal government issued photo ID, which has an expiration date, is required.
To request a sample ballot, visit the County Clerk's website.
Community reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and English Reach me at fcs2d8@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.
